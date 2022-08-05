Anne Heche Crashes Car into L.A. Home, Sparking Fire That Sends Her to Hospital

Actress Anne Heche was rushed to a hospital Friday after driving her car through the front of a Los Angeles home, sparking a fire that engulfed the structure and sent its resident rushing to save her pets.

“I’m OK, my dogs are OK, and my turtle is OK, but everything else is gone, and I’m a fucking wreck,” the victim who survived the wild crash and asked not to be identified tells Rolling Stone.

Police and fire officials declined to name the driver Friday afternoon, but a law enforcement source confirmed Heche’s identity to Rolling Stone that the Six Days Seven Nights actress was behind the wheel of the blue Mini Cooper. CBS Los Angeles also confirmed the scorched vehicle pulled from the home was owned by Heche.

“The car did leave the roadway at the T intersection and went up over the curb. It was airborne before it went into the house and was approximately 30 feet inside the small home when it came to a rest,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey tells Rolling Stone, saying the incident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Pacific time.

“The home was well-involved in fire,” Humphrey said. “One woman who was home was at the back of the home and thankfully and miraculously escaped injury.”

A rep for Heche did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Aerial video of the fire shot by Fox11 showed dark smoke billowing from the two-bedroom home. Firefighters used cables to tow the burning Mini Cooper out of the structure, and the rescued driver was later seen popping up and lunging forward as paramedics loaded her into an ambulance on a gurney, Fox11 reported.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday evening, an LAPD spokesman said.

Heather Duffy Boylston, a close friend who has a podcast with Heche, said she was still gathering information Friday afternoon and could not comment.

Heche, 53, has made non-acting headlines over the years for her dating relationships with fellow stars Ellen DeGeneres and Steve Martin — and for her public comments about her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.