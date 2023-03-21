fbpixel
Charli XCX About to ‘Mother’ Jack Antonoff on Soundtrack for New Anne Hathaway, Micaela Coel Film

The David Lowery-directed Mother Mary is set to follow a pop musician (Hathaway) who falls in love with her fashion designer (Coel)
anne hathaway michaela coel a24 pop music film charli xcx jack antonoff
John Phillips/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Isaac Brekken/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images

Chari XCX and Jack Antonoff teaming up to make music for a film about a pop star played by Anne Hathaway and a fashion legend played by Michaela Coel? Sign. Us. Up.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that A24 is working on Mother Mary, a pop melodrama epic directed by David Lowery that’s set to feature Hathaway and Michaela Coel as co-stars.

The movie will follow a fictional musician (Hathaway) as she gets into a romantic relationship with her legendary fashion designer (Coel). No other details about the plot were shared.

For the film’s music, Antonoff and Charli XCX were tapped to produce original songs, while Daniel Hart will compose the score. Antonoff recently led the music on Minions: The Rise of Gru, while Charli sang “Hot Girl” from A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies.

“Jack bout to get mothered,” wrote Charli on Instagram about the news.

This is Lowery’s third A24 movie after directing The Green Knight and A Ghost Story. Hathaway’s upcoming projects include Eileen and Mother’s Instinct, both out this year; and Coel — best known for creating I May Destroy You and with starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will appear in Mr. And Mrs. Smith later this year.

As for Antonoff, he produced Lana Del Rey’s album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd out Friday, while Charli released her album Crash last March.

