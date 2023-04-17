fbpixel
Anna Nicole Smith Doc Examines the Troubled, Misunderstood Life of the Late Superstar Model

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me will premiere on Netflix in May
anna nicole smith you don't know me netflix documentary trailer
Anna Nicole Smith Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new documentary examining the complex, misunderstood life and career of the late Anna Nicole Smith, set to hit the streaming service on May 16.

The new trailer for Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me offers a condensed version of the model/reality star’s rise to fame and tragic death — from her childhood in Texas, her first marriage at 17, the birth of her son, Daniel, and her decision to do whatever she could to leave her hometown and create a better life for herself and Daniel. A major part of that was her marriage to 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall, with one interviewee noting in the trailer how much they genuinely “loved each other.”

Things grow darker in the back half, touching on the legal battle that ensued over Marshall’s estate after his death, as well as Smith’s struggles with addiction and the intense media scrutiny that followed her everywhere. “What you see in the public eye is the bombshell, but behind the scenes, it’s a different story,” one person says in the clip.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me was directed by Ursula Macfarlane. The film features a trove of never-before-seen footage, home videos, and interviews with those close to Smith who haven’t previously spoken publicly about her life. 

