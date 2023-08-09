Angus Cloud Tribute Added to ‘Euphoria’ Episodes

Tributes to actor Angus Cloud were added to two episodes of Euphoria. Cloud, who played the soft-spoken and beloved character Fezco on the series, died on July 31 at the age of 25.

The tributes appear before the pilot episode and the season 2 premiere of the HBO drama, with a black-and-white photo of the actor and the words: “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023.” The portrait of Cloud is the same one shared by the streaming platform on social media following the announcement of his death.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023 The Oakland native had never acted prior to the hit show and was scouted for the series while walking down a street in Brooklyn. Fans fell in love with his portrayal of a drug dealer with a heart of gold, as Cloud took the teen drama trope and brought profound depth to the role — creating a character whose gentle nature simmered with a fierce loyalty that could erupt into ruthless rage to protect those around him.

Costars shared tributes and personal memories of Cloud after news of his death. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

While Cloud's family did not specify the cause, they said he had "intensely struggled" with the recent death of his father. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family said in a statement.

His mother, Lisa Cloud, dispelled rumors that her son died by suicide in an emotional Facebook post. “He did not intend to end his life,” she said. “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art [projects], fell asleep, and didn’t wake up.”