Angus Cloud’s Mother Dispels Suicide Rumors: ‘He Did Not Intend to Check Out of This World’

The mother of Angus Cloud dispelled rumors that her son — grieving the recent death of his father — died by suicide in an emotional Facebook post this weekend. The beloved Euphoria actor died July 31 at the age of 25, his cause of death not yet determined.

“I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

In a statement following Cloud’s death in his native Oakland, his family wrote, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Lisa Cloud added in her post that Angus also “spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Cloud's mother acknowledged that her son likely "overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," she wrote. "His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

Lisa Cloud signed off by writing, “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Euphoria cast and crew members paid tribute to Cloud this week, including Alexa Demie, Storm Reid, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, and Zendaya, who said of the actor and her former Oakland School for the Arts classmate, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”