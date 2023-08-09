‘Blessed to Be Alive’: See the Casting Tape That Helped Angus Cloud Land ‘Euphoria’

Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa, has shared a link to the casting tape that earned the then-unknown 19-year-old the chance to audition for Fezco on Euphoria.

Lisa Cloud shared the video on Facebook, saying it was sent to her by Jennifer Venditti, the casting director who scouted Angus in Brooklyn. “After this was seen by the creators of Euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco,” Lisa said. “It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit.”

The clip isn’t a traditional audition but a short interview in which Cloud shared details about himself and stories from his life. Even still, his effortless, soft-spoken charisma shines through from the jump.

After he was asked how he would describe himself, Cloud replied, “Probably goofy… I don’t know, like, I just kinda do whatever is in front of you. Try to take full advantage of — I don’t know how to explain it, but we call it ‘peppin.’ It’s just when you engage in any random, spontaneous activity. We’ll just leave out the house and find a whole lot of fun stuff to do that normal people would not.”

One of the highlights from the interview is the story Cloud shared after being asked about the craziest thing he’s ever done. After thinking about it for a moment, he revealed that he and a friend once hopped the fence at the San Francisco zoo — and “ended up in the cage with the fucking kangaroos, like the mini-kangaroos!”

Cloud said he and his friends frequently snuck into places because they didn’t have money. And the San Francisco Zoo wasn’t even the only zoo they gate-hopped. “In the Oakland Zoo, I jumped into the warthog one! That shit was really sketchy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cloud talked about his favorite music, his dream of riding freight trains, and his inability to close himself off to love despite his best efforts. "I try to shut off my feelings to other people because I don't want to get caught in my feelings, because it's so much to carry," he said. "But you've gotta take the good with the bad. I realized, even though I try to remain distant and cut off my feelings, you can't help love. If that shit comes, you not going to be able to say, 'No.'"

In light of Cloud’s recent death, though, there’s a brutally poignant moment when he’s asked about the best part of his life. Again, after taking a second to mull the question over, Cloud replied: “Shit, it’s the freedom, and… I don’t know. Just the love that I have to give and receive. Everywhere, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive.”

Cloud died on July 31 at the age of 25. An official cause of death hasn’t been released, though Lisa recently dispelled rumors that her son had died by suicide. She did, however, acknowledge that her son likely “overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”