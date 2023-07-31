Angus Cloud Remembered: Sam Levinson, Drake, and More Pay Tribute

Angus Cloud, who played the soft-spoken and beloved character Fezco on Euphoria, died on Monday at the age of 25.

The Oakland native, who had never acted before the hit show, was scouted for the series while walking down a street in Brooklyn. “[The] first time I watched myself on TV I didn’t like it,” he told Rolling Stone in 2021. “I’m like, ‘What the fuck, I suck at this. Why did they pay me to do that?’” But fans disagreed, and fell in love with his portrayal of a drug dealer with a heart of gold, as Cloud took the teen drama trope and brought profound depth to the role — creating a character whose gentle nature simmered with a fierce loyalty that could ignite into ruthless rage to protect those around him.

While his Cloud’s family did not specify the cause, they said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent death of his father. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” his family said in a statement.

Following the announcement of his death, costars and friends shared tributes and personal memories of Cloud.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, writing, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

In an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Cloud, Euphoria‘s executive producer Drake wrote, “Good soul 😥🕊️.” Trending Kelly Clarkson Lays Down the Law: If You Throw Something at Her, Make Sure It's a Diamond Weight Watchers Is Pivoting to Ozempic. Influencers Aren’t Following 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25 Paul Reubens, Actor Who Portrayed Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70

Javon Walton, who portrays Fezco’s younger “brother” Ashtray, took to social media on Monday to share a photo of the pair embracing with the caption, “rest easy brother.”

Jennifer Venditti, the casting director who scouted Cloud, remembered him as the person who would make “everyone feel like your sister or brother, always wishing everyone LOVE.” She recalled his first audition, a scene with a long monologue with Rue (played by Zendaya). “You didn’t need to speak, your eyes said it all. Your kind heart, the life you had lived and the sensitivity of your soul understood it all,” wrote Venditti. “Never changing for anyone. Treating everyone as an equal. You were one of a kind! May your spirit soar in all of us.”