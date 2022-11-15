Andy Dick Must Register as a Sex Offender Following Sexual Battery Conviction 

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was convicted of sexual battery for allegedly groping an Uber driver, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. During the hearing, the judge also ruled that Dick must register as a sex offender.

The 56-year-old will serve out his jail sentence in Los Angeles County starting Nov. 17. Following his time behind bars, Dick will be placed on closely monitored “summary probation” for a year in addition to completing Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, mental health counseling sessions, and pay restitution to the victim.

Dick was arrested in April 2018 after an Uber driver accused him of reaching for and grabbing his crotch during a ride. The driver reported the incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the comedian was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Dick previously served time earlier this year while facing felony sexual battery charges. However, he was released a few weeks later when the investigation was paused due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.

This all comes after the comedian was charged with first-degree residential burglary for allegedly stealing power tools last month. And last November, he was arrested for allegedly striking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle. The prior June, Dick was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon following a split with his former fiancée Elisa Jordana.