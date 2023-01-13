Andy Dick Arrested for Public Intoxication and Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Friday morning for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender. The Riverside Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon that they had received a call of a person with “signs of being under the influence of alcohol” in Lake Elsinore.

Dick was arrested “without incident” and upon checking his record, officers noticed that he was not “up-to-date” on his sexual offender registration. The Sheriff’s Department said it’s continuing to investigate the incident.

The arrest comes two months after he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after being convicted of sexual battery. He was accused of groping an Uber driver, according to The Blast, and a judge ruled he had to register as a sex offender.

Dick was also placed on "summary probation" and will have to complete Alcoholics Anonymous sessions, sexual compulsion anonymous sessions, mental health counseling sessions, and pay restitution to the victim.

The Uber driver incident dates back to 2018, when he was accused of grabbing the driver’s crotch. Dick previously served time earlier this year while facing felony sexual battery charges. However, he was released a few weeks later when the investigation was paused due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.

He had other legal trouble last year, after he was charged with residential burglary in October, and in 2021, he was arrested for allegedly striking his boyfriend with a liquor bottle. In June 2020, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon as well.