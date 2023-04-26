‘And Just Like That’ Is Back — And So Is Aiden (Sigh)

Strap on the Manolos and get ready to brunch — the Sex and the City ladies (still sans Samantha, tragically) and their new buds are back for Season Two of And Just Like That, set to arrive this June on Max (the new name for HBO Max, if you already forgot).

The new teaser finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in peak voice-over form, meditating on how everlasting friendships will help anyone weather life’s most unexpected changes. The bits and pieces of plot shared in the new clip include Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) enduring the awkward trials of raising modern teens (including the distribution of a controversial “MILF List” at school); Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and everyone’s favorite, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), taking their relationship to the next level; and Carrie, as she puts it, having a whole lot of “exit-out-of-grief sex.” Trending Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial Morgan Wallen's Label Responds to 'False' Claims by Security Guard Madison Beer's Nudes Leaked at 15. A Decade Later, They Still Haunt Her

Of course, the big (pun intended? who knows) thing for Season Two of And Just Like That isn’t something new, but the return of something old. “And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past — but maybe, not everything,” Carrie muses as Aiden (John Corbett), the man she (let’s be honest here) never really loved and actively cheated on, pulls up in a cab.

Along with the aforementioned cast, Season Two of the Sex in the City spinoff will star Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.