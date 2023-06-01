Carrie’s Risky Email to Aidan Pays Off in ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Trailer

In the latest And Just Like That season two trailer, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is the most relatable she’s ever been. It’s not the retail-therapy stress shopping that really resonates, or her stove being used more for storage than for cooking — it’s the way she immediately shut her laptop after shooting off a risky message to her ex.

One of the first teaser trailers for the second season of the Max series revealed that Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) — who Carrie dated, was at one point engaged to, and at another point cheated on — would be the latest Sex and the City love interest to join the revival. What it didn’t reveal, however, was how exactly his return came to be.

“Hey Stranger… Remember me? IF this is still your email, it’s me – Carrie,” she wrote in that risky email. “Was just thinking about you the other day… and I wondered how you were doing. So, how ya doing?”

When Carrie and Aidan meet face-to-face for dinner, he's lost in a haze of nostalgia, saying: "Sitting here with you, it's like 10 years just [flew by]." It's a more heartfelt reunion than can be hoped for when it comes to Carrie and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Ahead of the new trailer, it was announced that Cattrall will be returning for a brief cameo in the series, but not in the traditional sense. Her scene will reportedly center around a phone call between Samantha and Carrie, as opposed to the text messages they exchanged at the end of season one. It was essentially the only way to get her involved without her having to actually come in contact with anyone in the cast, or even showrunner Michael Patrick King.

And the rest of the cast, mainly Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), have their own things going on, anyway. Miranda hits a rough patch with her partner while Charlotte navigates motherhood, her career, and way too many shots at the bar. Same old, same old.