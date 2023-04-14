Bowen Yang’s Spanish Lessons Didn’t Come in Handy for Ana De Armas and Karol G ‘SNL’ Promo

Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang had to pull out his best elementary-level Spanish in the show’s promotional clip for the forthcoming April 15 episode, which features Ana de Armas and Karol G as host and musical guest, respectively. Attempting to keep up with not two but three Spanish speakers, with the addition of cast member Marcello Hernández, Yang threw together some nouns and verbs and hoped for the best.

After running through her usual introduction a few times — getting in a couple of takes of "Hi, I'm Ana de Armas, and I will be hosting SNL this week with musical guest Karol G" — the actress switched to her native language for the show's first full promo delivered entirely in Spanish. When Hernández added that he loves Karol G's music and the Colombian singer promised it would be a tremendous night, Yang jumped in with: "Yo soy la playa."

“You are the beach?” Hernández, who bonded with Armas earlier over their shared Cuban heritage, asked in amusement at the attempt. “Yes, I am the beach,” Yang doubled down, which was enough for Armas, who accepted it for what it was: “Bowen is the beach.”

Earlier in the promo, when Yang still had English at his disposal, Hernández was the one on the outs trying to keep up with them — not because of a language barrier, but a comedic one. “I loved you in Blonde,” Yang told Armas, with Karol G echoing: “I loved you in Bond.” This was Hernández’s chance, but his addition, “And I was very fond of your work in the movie Ghosted,” didn’t land very well. “Sorry,” he apologizes when the sentence is barely out of his mouth. “I was trying to keep the rhyme going.”