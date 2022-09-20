Amy Schumer Promises ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Return ‘Will Finally Get Me Forever Cancelled’

After six years, the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer is set to make its return — and drive the final nail into the comedian’s cancel coffin along the way.

“I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges,” Schumer shared in a statement posted to social media. The show’s fifth season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ beginning Oct. 20.

“Sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back,” she continued. “You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever cancelled.”

Inside Amy Schumer returns with two new episodes on premiere day, with the remaining three streaming weekly in the following weeks.

The series first premiered in 2013 on Comedy Central and wrapped its fourth season in June 2016. In the years since, Schumer has left the show on hiatus as her focus shifted towards touring and acting. Under contract to provide a fifth season, the comedian has plotted her return.

“It’s what the Queen would have wanted,” Schumer signed off the announcement.