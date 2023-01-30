AMC Theaters Celebrates Black History Month With Discounted $5 Tickets to ‘Fan Fave’ Movies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

AMC Theaters is offering special “fan fave” pricing to select movies this February in honor of Black History Month. Fans will be able to watch some of the most recently-released Black-led films for just $5 in select theaters across the country.

Buy AMC Black History Month Tickets $5

Among the films eligible for the AMC deal: Viola Davis’ action epic, The Woman King; the Jonathan Majors-starring, Devotion; the historical drama, Till; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

AMC will be offering the discounted tickets to one movie each week, starting with Till, from February 3 to 9, followed by Devotion from February 10 to 16, and The Woman King from February 17 to 23. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in its initial theatrical run, and pricing for that film will be discounted from February 24 to March 2.

To get AMC’s $5 Black History Month offer, head to Fandango.com and search for an AMC Theater near you. Then select one of the films above with a showtime between February 3 to March 2 to find the discount tickets. Trending Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault of a Minor Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45 Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice

Buy AMC Black History Month Tickets $5

The Black History Month promotion comes as part of AMC’s work with groups like their in-house African American Experience Council, which is working to promote diversity and inclusion within AMC’s ranks and offerings.

As the theater chain says in a release, “Over the years, Black filmmakers and actors have given the world some of the most inspiring and captivating cinematic experiences, and that tradition has continued the past year with some truly amazing films that span just about every genre imaginable. AMC Theaters is giving moviegoers the opportunity to revisit some of the most recent biographical dramas, military epics, and dramatic action movies created by or starring outstanding Black filmmakers and actors.”

Head to Fandango or AMC’s website to find out more about the program and for showtimes to see when the $5 films will be playing at a theater near you.