Amanda Bynes Placed on 72-hour Psychiatric Hold in California

Amanda Bynes, whose 9-year conservatorship ended last year, has been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, a source told NBC News on Monday.

“She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time,” the source reported told the outlet.

A lawyer for Bynes did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The actress was previously scheduled to make her make her first public appearance since the termination of her conservatorship, and was planning on reuniting with her former All That costars at an ‘90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bynes was set to take part in an All That panel with Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli.

"I'm really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at '90s Con," Bynes told People earlier this year.

Bynes had struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues in the past, and in 2013, was placed in her conservatorship after she allegedly set a fire in a neighbor’s driveway. The actress’ mother took control over her healthcare and security for the next nine years until they both agreed to end the arrangement in 2022.

“I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” said Bynes. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”