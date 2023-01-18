Amanda Bynes Plots First Public Appearance Since End of Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship, reuniting with some of her former All That costars at an upcoming fan convention.

The reunion will be part of ‘90s Con, taking place March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Along with Bynes, the All That reunion will feature Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli. All four will take part in an All That panel, while they’ll also be available for autographs and photographs.

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes told People.

Bynes’ ‘90s Con appearance will come almost exactly one year after a judge terminated the conservatorship she’d been under for nearly nine years. Bynes’ case had drawn parallels with that of pop star Britney Spears, with both women achieving fame early in their careers before living under the strict supervision of parent conservators for most of their adult lives.

Bynes, who had struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, was placed in her conservatorship in 2013 after she allegedly set a small fire in a neighbor’s driveway near her parents’ home. For the next nine years, Bynes’ mother had control over her daughter’s healthcare and security, and both agreed it was time for the arrangement to end when Bynes filed to end the conservatorship in February 2022.

After a judge terminated the guardianship arrangement, Bynes said in a statement, “Words can’t even describe how I feel. Wonderful news. Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time… In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”