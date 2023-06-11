fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Tony Awards 2023

Alex Newell Makes History as First Non-Binary Person to Win a Tony Award

J. Harrison Ghee joined Newell in winning a Tony later on Sunday
Alex Newell accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Shucked onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Alex Newell Makes History as First Non-Binary Actor to Win a Tony Award
Alex Newell accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Shucked onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Alex Newell made history on Sunday during the 76th Tony Awards, where they became the first openly non-binary person to win a Tony Award. Newell nabbed the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical category for their role as Lulu in Shucked.

“Thank you for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said while accepting the award. “I should not be up here as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black, little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Newell made their TV mark as Wade “Unique” Adams on Glee, a role they earned after participating in the casting series The Glee Project, where Newell was a runner-up. They went on to play Mo on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and portrayed Asaka in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island in 2018.

In an interview with Variety, Newell explained why they opted to compete in the supporting actor category.

“I went based off the English language,” Newell said. “Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless.”

With music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn, Shucked opened on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Later in the night, J. Harrison Ghee also won lead actor (musical) for their performance as Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw’s Some Like It Hot, making both Ghee and Newell the first non-binary people to win Tony Awards.

Trending

“My mother raised me to understand that the gifts God gave me were not about me,” Ghee said. “To use them to be effective in the world. For every trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming human — whoever was told they couldn’t be, couldn’t be seen, this is for you. ‘Some Like It Hot’ and that ain’t bad.”

This post was updated at 10:42 p.m. ET to include J. Harrison Ghee’s Tony Award win.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

Snoop Dogg Responds To Island Boy Threatening To "Beat His A**"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad