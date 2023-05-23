Alec Baldwin Reaches End of ‘Long and Difficult Road’ as ‘Rust’ Wraps Filming

Filming on Rust, the upcoming western film starring Alec Baldwin, has wrapped after nearly two full years. Production had initially planned to have the film completed in 21 days, but on the 12th day of shooting, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set and director Joel Souza was injured after Baldwin discharged a prop gun with a live round. Following a lengthy break and a slew of lawsuits surrounding the incident, the film resumed production in April. Now, in a recent Instagram post, the actor described finally completing the film as “nothing less than a miracle.”

“It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today,” he wrote, sharing his congratulations to director Joel Souza, new cinematographer Bianca Cline, and the rest of the cast and crew. Baldwin shared his comments in the caption of a photo his co-stars Patrick Scott McDermott and Frances Fisher took on set.

“Last day of filming RUST in Montana,” he began the post. “Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher. Patrick, I envy you.”

Rust originally began filming in New Mexico but was later relocated to Montana following the October 2021 shooting. “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza previously said of resuming production. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

The same day Rust resumed filming, Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro revealed that the actor would no longer face charges in Hutchins' accidental shooting death. "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," they shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. In February, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He would have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

But one person tied to Hutchins’ shooting death has faced some accountability: Assistant director Dave Halls. Halls entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon at the end of March. He will not face any jail time and will serve six months of unsupervised probation.