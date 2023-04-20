Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ to Resume Production Following Fatal Shooting, Multiple Lawsuits

Alec Baldwin’s Western film Rust is set to begin filming again this week, according to a representative for the production company. Rust Move Productions attorney Melina Spadone said work on the movie will resume today, 18 months after Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.

Baldwin will continue his involvement as an actor and co-producer. Montana’s Yellowstone Film Ranch will be used instead of the original location in New Mexico, where the shooting took place. Earlier this year, it was announced that Bianca Cline will take over as cinematographer.

“The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” Spadone confirmed in a statement to press. “Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

The resumption of filming on Rust was first announced last October when Baldwin and the other producers reached a settlement with Matthew Hutchins, who’d filed a wrongful death suit against the production on behalf of his late wife. As part of the deal, it was announced that Matthew would serve as an executive producer on the film and receive a cut of the movie’s profits.

Rust director Joel Souza — who was also injured in the shooting — previously said of resuming production, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Last month, Rust Move Productions finalized a settlement with New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau over “serious” violations and agreed to pay a $100,000 fine. The Bureau found that Rust Movie Productions took little to no action to confront two misfires on the film set before the fatal shooting of Hutchins, and that gun safety complaints from crew members went unanswered. Editor’s picks

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the production company said it plans to appeal the findings. “While we appreciate OSHA’s time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Halyna’s family.”

Separately, prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against both Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Evidentiary hearings are scheduled for early May to decide whether to proceed to trial.

Hutchins was killed and Souza was wounded during a rehearsal on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, 2021. The incident occurred when Baldwin inadvertently discharged a prop gun that had been loaded with a live round, believing the prop had been “cold.” There have been numerous investigations into the incident by various government agencies, from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to the FBI. Trending Moon Bin, Member of the K-Pop Group Astro, Dead at 25 Former Trump Investigator Mark Pomerantz Must Appear for Jim Jordan Circus DHS Official Has Office Raided, Covered in Crime Scene Tape Key DeSantis Donors Rip Him in Private Chats: ‘What the F-ck Is Wrong With RD?’

The shooting has prompted several civil lawsuits (as well as some fines). Most notably, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, Rust producer Ryan Donnell Smith, Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachary, and “armorer mentor” Seth Kenney.

Last month, assistant director Dave Halls entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He will not face any jail time and will serve six months of unsupervised probation.