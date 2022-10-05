Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement Agreement with Halyna Hutchins’ Family, ‘Rust’ to Resume Filming

Alec Baldwin and the production of Rust have reached a settlement agreement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer who was killed on set when a gun handled by Baldwin reportedly misfired.

Filming for the Western film will now resume in January 2023, with all “the original principal players” expected to return, including director Joel Souza who was also injured in the accident, according to a statement released by Baldwin’s attorney on Wednesday morning.

Terms of the settlement agreement are unknown, but Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will come onboard as an executive producer and receive a cut of the movie’s profits, CNN reports. After his wife’s death last October, Hutchins filed a wrongful death suit against the Rust production and Baldwin in February in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said in a statement. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Baldwin addressed the news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing “throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Souza also released a statement, saying “though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”