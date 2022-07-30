 Albuquerque Honors 'Breaking Bad' Meth Duo With Bronze Statue - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Billie Eilish Perform Intimate Acoustic Set at Amoeba Music
Home TV & Movies TV & Movies News

Albuquerque Honors ‘Breaking Bad’ Meth Duo With Bronze Statue

“No doubt some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.’ And I get that,” creator Vince Gilligan says at unveiling ceremony

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - JULY 29: Actor Bryan Cranston (L) and actor Aaron Paul pose with bronze statues depicting television characters Walter White, played by Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul, from the series "Breaking Bad" at the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The statues were commissioned in 2019 by Sony Pictures Television and were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by Burbank, California-based American Fine Arts Foundry. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - JULY 29: Actor Bryan Cranston (L) and actor Aaron Paul pose with bronze statues depicting television characters Walter White, played by Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul, from the series "Breaking Bad" at the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The statues were commissioned in 2019 by Sony Pictures Television and were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast by Burbank, California-based American Fine Arts Foundry. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul pose with bronze statues at the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The city of Albuquerque paid tribute to its most infamous (fictional) meth manufacturers Friday with the unveiling of a statue dedicated to Breaking Bad.

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the acclaimed series, along with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan were on hand at Albuquerque Convention Center for the ceremony.

The bronze statue — which was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television, and not New Mexico taxpayers’ money — captures White in his “Heisenberg” stance alongside his protege Pinkman.

“No doubt some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.’ And I get that,” Gilligan said at the ceremony. “I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced. I see them, in character, as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales.”

Joining the Breaking Bad crew at the unveiling was Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who said the statue was less a celebration of methamphetamine dealers in the addiction-ravaged city and more a symbol of New Mexico’s burgeoning film and television industry, which he dubbed “Tamale-wood,” the Associated Press reports.

“While the stories might be fictional … jobs are real every single day,” Keller said. “The city is also a character. … We see ourselves in so many ways, good and bad.”

Also attending the ceremony was Breaking Bad‘s Dean Norris and actress Rhea Seehorn, who co-stars on the Breaking Bad prequel series (and Albuquerque-shot) Better Call Saul; as previously reported, Cranston and Paul will reprise their now-bronzed characters on an upcoming episode of Better Call Saul’s final season.

In This Article: Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.