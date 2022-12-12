Al Roker Shares Recovery Update Following Four-Week Hospitalization: ‘I Feel Strong’

Al Roker isn’t quite ready to return to Today following his four-week stint in the hospital after a blood clot in his leg dispersed smaller clots to his lungs, but the beloved weatherman is regaining his strength while recovering at home.

“It’s been a tough slog,” he told his fellow Today hosts during a virtual appearance on Monday, including Hoda Kotb, who he jokingly named an honorary doctor given how frequently she stopped by NewYork-Presbyterian to visit him. “I’m not going to deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet. You know, I’ve had my share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

Roker had been hospitalized briefly for the clots and was sent home before he had to be readmitted due to “some complications,” Kotb told viewers while addressing his absence from the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. He also missed the Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast for the first time in 27 years.

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks,” Roker explained of this recovery. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”

Roker added that he feels better with each passing day, sharing: “I made dinner last night. I just feel like it’s going to be a little bit of a slog. But a lot of people have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources, so I’m very fortunate, very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had.”