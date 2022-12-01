Al Roker Hospitalized Again as Health Struggles Continue Following Blood Clot Issues

Today’s Al Roker has been readmitted to the hospital due to “complications” stemming from the beloved weatherman’s recent health scare from blood clots.

In November, following Roker’s absence from the morning show, he revealed that he was “admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

The blood clots forced Roker to miss the Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast for the first time in 27 years; that same day, Roker posted on social media that he was out of the hospital, watching the parade live from his home and having Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

However, on Thursday’s episode, Roker’s colleague Hota Kolb told viewers that Roker — who missed the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony Wednesday — was “back in the hospital” due to “some complications.”

“He is in very good care,” Kolb said. “He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Today co-host Craig Melvin added, “We will see you back here soon, my friend.” While it’s unclear when Roker might return to Today following his re-hospitalization, Savannah Guthrie hinted that the weatherman wouldn’t return to the morning show until 2023, the Wrap reported.