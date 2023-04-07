Rosario Dawson Is Ready to Take on the Empire in New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Rosario Dawson is ready to take center stage in a galaxy far, far away in the new trailer for her Mandalorian spin-off series, Ahsoka.

Dawson plays the titular exiled rebel Jedi, who was once Anakin Skywalker’s padawan before he succumbed to the dark side and became Darth Vader. The new trailer is pretty light on the plot, but it seems Ahsoka is intent on preventing the return of the evil Admiral Thrawn, who sees himself as heir to the empire.

“Something’s coming,” Ahsoka says at the start of the clip. “Something dark. I sense it.”

The Ahsoka trailer debuted Friday at London’s Star Wars celebration, with Dawson on hand to talk about the show (per Variety). “We are completely immersed almost all the time. The level of detail is remarkable,” she said of the show. “Even the last day, the light sabers turn on, and we’re in the world. It’s only been three weeks since my heart stopped racing. I wake up every morning thinking I need to be doing something.”

Along with Dawson (who first portrayed Ahsoka on Season Two of The Mandalorian), Ahsoka will star Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It’s been reported that Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role of Anakin/Darth Vader for the series.

Ahsoka is set to arrive on Disney+ in August, though an exact premiere date hasn’t been announced yet.