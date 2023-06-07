Tiffany Haddish Investigates a Wedding Murder Mystery in ‘The Afterparty’ Season Two Trailer

“We got a dead body and a whole lotta people to talk to,” Tiffany Haddish, playing Detective Danner, says in the trailer for the second season of The Afterparty. Then she makes contact with one of the suspects. “What’s your name? You fine as hell.” (Two men answer.) The fruits of her flirting will start to be revealed on July 12 when the season premieres on Apple TV+.

As on the first season of The Afterparty, Detective Danner, an escape-room designer named Aniq (actor Sam Richardson), and Aniq’s friend Zoë (Zoë Chao) find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. When a groom dies before his wedding, Danner, Aniq, and Zoë must figure out whodunnit by questioning the Fun Uncle (John Cho), the Jealous Ex (Paul Walter Hauser), the Odd Sister (Anna Konkle), and the Desperate Father-in-Law (Ken Jeong), as well as a Protective Sister, Paranoid Mother, Shady Best Man, Secretive Mother-in-Law, and Unhappy Bride. The full cast includes Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

The first two episodes will be available on July 12, with new episodes of the 10-installment run arriving every Wednesday into September. As with the first season, each episode is shot in a different film genre that matches the suspect’s perspective. “I like to call them your ‘mind movies,'” Danner says in the trailer.

There's crude humor, filibustering, and wildly off-base red herrings. In one scene, Hauser's character says, "Grace knows that I'm … " he claps his hands and wiggles them together. "What's that?" Aniq asks. "Pretty handy with a broom; that was a broom" is the answer.

“That’s how I can tell you’ve never swept before,” Danner says.

“That’s like a light saber,” Aniq rejoins. And it just gets sillier from there.