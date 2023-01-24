Adult Swim Drops ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Abuse Charges

Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after he was charged with domestic violence in Orange County.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the show said in a statement posted to social media. “Rick and Morty will continue.”

Adult Swim distributes Rick and Morty, the hit adult animated series that Roiland co-created with Dan Harmon. Roiland also voiced both main characters Rick and Morty; sources say the co-founder’s voice roles will be re-cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roiland will still be credited as co-creator, but Harmon will now be billed as the solo showrunner, according to the report.

NBC News first reported that Roiland was arrested and charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit following the incident with an unnamed Jane Doe whom he was dating at the time.

The incident reportedly occurred in January 2020, and Roiland was charged in May 2020. He was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August of that year. He pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, said, “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”

Rick and Morty is locked in through Season 10.