On the Road Again

Adam Sandler Plots 15-Date Live Comedy Tour With Surprise Special Guest

The tour begins in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 21
Adam Sandler Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has announced a 15-date headlining live tour combining music and comedy with a currently unnamed special guest joining throughout the North America dates scheduled for this fall.

The tour will begin in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Oct. 21 and conclude at Savannah, Georgia’s Enmarket Arena Savannah on Nov. 14. During the time in between, Sandler will make stops in Boston, Belmont Park, Atlantic City, Tampa, Greenville, Raleigh, and more. General sale for the arena shows begins on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

Sandler last completed a proper comedy trek in 2019 when he launched the “100% Fresher” tour in support of his 2018 Netflix standup special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. Joined by Rob Schneider on select dates, the actor and comedian expanded the tour into early 2020 but made it only two dates in before scrapping the remaining shows due to pandemic restrictions.

Adam Sandler Tour Dates
October 21 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
October 22 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
October 23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 25 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
October 27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena\
October 28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
October 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
November 6 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 7 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
November 9 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
November 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
November 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
November 12 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
November 13 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
November 14 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah

