Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig Navigate Airborne Toxic Event in ‘White Noise’ Trailer

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig navigate the banalities of daily living in a world gone awry in the new trailer for the Noah Baumbach-directed film White Noise.

The satirical comedy-drama is based on the acclaimed 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, which traces a year in the life of Jack Gladney (played by Driver), a professor who is married to Babette (portrayed by Gerwig). Together, they are rearing children from previous relationships alongside their own.

The trailer opens with an apocalyptic scene punctuated by fire and people fleeing before it melds into an introduction to the American family main characters. An “airborne toxic event” occurs, causing them to evacuate and try to survive the aftermath. Luckily, the family has a good sense of dry humor to help them along. “For some persistent sense of large-scale ruin, we keep inventing hope,” Gladney says.

The new LCD Soundsystem song “New Body Rhumba” soundtracks the clip. The film also stars Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith. White Noise arrives in select theaters beginning Nov. 25 and hits Netflix on Dec. 30.