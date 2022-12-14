Adam Driver Is an Ancient Alien Battling Dinosaurs in Wild New ‘65’ Trailer

It’s aliens versus dinosaurs in the new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, 65.

The new film stars Adam Driver as Mills, a space pilot chartering a long-range exploratory mission with an array of cryogenically frozen passengers. During the journey, Mills' craft is hit by an asteroid and he lands on a mysterious Earth-like planet that, it turns out, is actually Earth.

The trailer then reveals that Mills and his intergalactic cohorts are conducting this mission 65 million years in the past — meaning the Earth he’s accidentally crash-landed on is still inhabited by dinosaurs. Mills and the only other survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), then must survive this prehistoric gauntlet of dino attacks if they hope to somehow make it back home.

65 was written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the team behind the screenplay for A Quiet Place. Sam Raimi also served as a producer on the project, which is set to hit theaters in March.