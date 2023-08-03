Adam Brody Auditioned for Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: ‘I Wanted That One’

Somewhere in the multiverse, Adam Brody is Star-Lord. The actor revealed in a recent interview that he auditioned for the role in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, directed by James Gunn, but it eventually went to Chris Pratt.

I wanted that one,” Brody admitted to Variety, confirming that Pratt was a “better” fit. “He is bigger, stronger,” Brody said. “But tonally, I really dug it.”

Pratt went on to play the role in two sequels, including this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and in last year’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Pratt and Brody both starred on The O.C., with Pratt joining for season four as a rival love interest for Summer (Rachel Bilson).

Elsewhere in the interview, Brody recalled auditioning for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s bomb Gigli. He also failed to land that role, which went to Justin Bartha (and may have been for the best).

“I remember liking the script,” Brody said. “I remember in the end, [Affleck] died in a way that it still stays with me. It’s like he’s sitting on the beach, he’s bleeding out and the sand just comes up and buries him… It was a nice image that they did not use in the movie at all.”

He also said he prefers not too stay in character for too long. Method acting, which is beloved by some of his fellow actors, does not appeal to him. "It sounds ungodly boring, but hats off to them," Brody said. "Hats off to people that don't watch their stuff, are Method… I don't know, is it lacking that I can turn it off so quickly? I don't know. I'm more comfortable this way. And it just seems so profoundly uncomfortable and also boring."

Brody will appear in Alan Sepinwall’s forthcoming oral history, Welcome to The O.C., out Nov. 28. Done in collaboration with O.C. creator Josh Schwartz and his longtime producing partner Stephanie Savage, Welcome to The O.C. features exclusive interviews with the entire regular cast, plus key members of the creative team.

Last year, Brody was a highlight of FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, playing an old college friend of the protagonist Toby Fleishman.