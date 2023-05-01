fbpixel
New Year, New Rules

Academy Slaps Down New Rules After Andrea Riseborough, Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh Controversies

The sweeping restrictions are in response to controversial campaigns last Oscar season
Andrea Riseborough, Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its updated rules and regulations for the 96th annual Academy Awards on Monday. The biggest reforms came to private events and gatherings with members, which the organization does not recognize as official FYC events — barring companies from funding, organizing, or endorsing such occasions.

The new changes also include clarifications regarding social media communications, and rules for “For Your Consideration” screenings, Q&A sessions and panel discussions.

The wave of updates follow a season filled with hiccups including “Top Gun: Maverick,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer inviting former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing to his Beverly Hills home for a cocktail party for Tom Cruise, Academy President Janet Yang tweeting about Michelle Yeoh in what some interpreted as an endorsement of the actress (Yeoh later took home the Best Actress trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once), and the unexpected Best Actress nomination of Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, per Variety. The latter’s nomination drew criticism after Riseborough’s talent agents, public relations teams and filmmakers for the project reportedly used campaign tactics that were interpreted by some industry voters and members as a potential violation of the Academy’s campaign rules, according to Variety.

The Academy’s Board of Governors approved the tightened promotional regulations and awards rules for the 96th Academy Awards in response to the controversial Oscar campaigns in what it claims are the “most sweeping reforms” since the 1994.

Read more

