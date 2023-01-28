ABC Officially Breaks Up With ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, the Good Morning America co-hosts whose alleged extramarital affair sparked months of tabloid drama, have officially parted ways with ABC.

The GMA3 anchors were initially taken off air (much to our chagrin) in Dec. 2022 pending an internal investigation that followed published candid paparazzi photos of Robach and Holmes (both married at the time) sharing more than just the news.

Following the month-long absence — which was initially labeled as a temporary hiatus, and came after the duo continued to co-host the morning show after the photographs’ publication — ABC News announced Friday night that neither Robach or Holmes would return to Good Morning America.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.

In a memo to staffers (via CNN), ABC network president Kim Godwin wrote, “I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

Neither Holmes nor Robach have commented publicly on their departure. In addition to GMA3 — or the third hour of Good Morning America — Robach also served as a host of ABC’s 20/20, which she’ll also no longer be a part of.