Joaquin Phoenix Can’t Tell Fact From Fiction in Neurotic ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer

Reality and illusion blur into one in the first official trailer for Ari Aster’s upcoming dramedy Beau is Afraid. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Beau, an outwardly well-meaning man riddled with anxiety and family trauma who loses his grasp on reality.

Believing he’s on his way to visit his overbearing mother, Beau discovers there’s a different adventure in store for him – one that involves him stepping out into unexplained chaos and getting hit by a car in the process. When he wakes in a room with baby pink walls decorated with K-pop posters, there’s an ankle monitor attached to his leg, and Nathan Lane’s character Roger is his makeshift caretaker.

Beau is Afraid features an ensemble cast rounded out by Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rodgers, Parker Poser, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Denis Ménochet, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Richard Kind, and more. As Beau’s journey unravels, taking him down a road built somewhere in between fairytale storytelling and full-blown psychosis, the collection of characters writes themselves into the narrative.

Initially titled Disappointment Blvd., Beau is Afraid marks the Midsommer and Hereditary director's third feature length-film. The A24 production is based on a 2011 short from Aster titled Beau, in which a middle-aged man finds his trip to visit his mother completely derailed when his keys go missing from his door.

Aster wrote and directed the film, which was co-produced by himself and Lars Knudsen. Phoenix will star in both Beau is Afraid and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon this year before reprising his role as Joker in next year’s Joker: Folie à Deux.

Beau is Afraid arrives in theaters on April 21.