50 Cent Says He’s Bringing ‘8 Mile’ Series to Television, and Eminem’s Involved

50 Cent revealed in a new interview Friday that he and Eminem are working together to reboot the latter’s 8 Mile back as a television series.

Speaking to Big Boy TV, 50 Cent said that — following both him and Eminem’s appearance during the Dr. Dre-led Super Bowl halftime show — plans for a one-off concert with him and Eminem were quickly shot down. However, the two rappers agreed to work on another project. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said.

“It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred,” he added, alluding to his Power franchise and spinoffs on Starz, plus his new series BMF. On the first season of that 50 Cent-produced show, about a Detroit drug ring in the 1980s, Eminem made a guest appearance as drug dealer-turned-government informant White Boy Rick.

In describing his vision of 8 Mile, which told the semi-autobiographical origin story of Eminem, 50 Cent said, “It’s a modern version. Think The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” referencing Peacock’s present-day, dramatic retelling of the hit Will Smith sitcom. “I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it.”

50 Cent didn’t elaborate on Eminem’s level of involvement other than the pair’s idea is “in motion.” “I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that,” the rapper said. “You’ll see those things kind of surface and the temperament of the characters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent talked about the Super Bowl halftime show, the origins of “In Da Club” and his infamous ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game.