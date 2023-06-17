See First Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners’ Epic New Netflix Series ‘3 Body Problem’

Four years after the end of Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back with a new show based on another epic book series.

At Netflix’s Tudum event Saturday in Brazil, the streaming service showcased the first teaser for 3 Body Problem, the latest adaptation of the opening book in author Liu Cixin’s award-winning Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy.

With 3 Body Problem, Benioff and Weiss trade in the fantasy world of George R.R. Martin’s Westeros for earthbound science fiction, with the story taking place across multiple timelines from China’s Cultural Revolution in the Sixties to a near-future populated by virtual reality.

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day,” Netflix’s synopsis states. “As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Benioff and Weiss aren’t the only heavy hitters behind the camera: True Blood scribe Alexander Woo is one of its writers, while Rian Johnson and Brad Pitt are listed among the series’ producers.

3 Body Problem stars Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza Gonzalez, Alex Sharp, Jonathan Pryce, and Game of Thrones vet John Bradley (a.k.a. Samwell Tarly).

Netflix also revealed at the Tudum event that 3 Body Problem will premiere on the streaming service in January 2024, nearly four years after the series was first announced.

3 Body Problem marks Benioff and Weiss’ first series as showrunners since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019; the duo hasn’t worked on any of that series’ spinoffs after agreeing to a $200 million production deal with Netflix in 2019.