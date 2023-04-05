‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Drag Race,’ Selena Gomez Score 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7, hosted by Drew Barrymore in celebration of some of the biggest films and series of the past year. This year’s nominations are led by fan-favorites Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Wednesday, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules.
Big-screen giants such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Scream VI scored nominations in the Best Movie category, while Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, KeKe Palmer, and more received nods for their respective performances in Elvis, Don’t Worry Darling, and Nope.
On the television front, Yellowjackets and Yellowstone are both up for Best Show alongside The White Lotus, Stranger Things, Wolf Pack, Wednesday, and The Last of Us, with many of the lead stars scoring Best Performance nominations. Among them, though their shows weren’t nominated, are Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, who is also nominated for the Apple TV documentary My Mind and Me.
Most of the other categories combined both film and television, with Don’t Worry Darling‘s Harry Styles receiving a nomination for Best Villain alongside Elizabeth Olsen from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Bear from Cocaine Bear. Styles is also nominated for Best Kiss with My Policeman co-star David Dawson. Duos from The Last of Us, Outer Banks, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Only Murders in the Building are also nominated in the category.
On the music front, original songs from Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, OneRepublic, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift are nominated for Best Song. Best Music Documentary includes nods for films about Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, and Don McLean. Additionally, Bad Bunny scored a nomination for Best Fight for his head-to-head battle with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and Kelly Clarkson was nominated for Best Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Voting begins today via the official MTV website. From now until April 17 at 6 p.m. fans can vote for their favorite releases and those who starred in them, including first-time nominees Quinta Brunson, Bella Ramsey, Jennifer Coolidge, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more.
The complete list of nominations can be found below.
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
BEST DUO
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”(Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
