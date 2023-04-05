‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Drag Race,’ Selena Gomez Score 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7, hosted by Drew Barrymore in celebration of some of the biggest films and series of the past year. This year’s nominations are led by fan-favorites Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Wednesday, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules.

Big-screen giants such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Scream VI scored nominations in the Best Movie category, while Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, KeKe Palmer, and more received nods for their respective performances in Elvis, Don’t Worry Darling, and Nope.

On the television front, Yellowjackets and Yellowstone are both up for Best Show alongside The White Lotus, Stranger Things, Wolf Pack, Wednesday, and The Last of Us, with many of the lead stars scoring Best Performance nominations. Among them, though their shows weren’t nominated, are Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough and Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, who is also nominated for the Apple TV documentary My Mind and Me.

Most of the other categories combined both film and television, with Don’t Worry Darling‘s Harry Styles receiving a nomination for Best Villain alongside Elizabeth Olsen from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Bear from Cocaine Bear. Styles is also nominated for Best Kiss with My Policeman co-star David Dawson. Duos from The Last of Us, Outer Banks, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Only Murders in the Building are also nominated in the category.

On the music front, original songs from Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, OneRepublic, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift are nominated for Best Song. Best Music Documentary includes nods for films about Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, and Don McLean. Additionally, Bad Bunny scored a nomination for Best Fight for his head-to-head battle with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and Kelly Clarkson was nominated for Best Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Voting begins today via the official MTV website. From now until April 17 at 6 p.m. fans can vote for their favorite releases and those who starred in them, including first-time nominees Quinta Brunson, Bella Ramsey, Jennifer Coolidge, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more.

The complete list of nominations can be found below.

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”(Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie