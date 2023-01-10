‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Wins Best Picture – Musical or Comedy at 2023 Golden Globes

The Banshees of Inisherin took home the award for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes.

In what could be a preview of Oscars night success, the film beat out fellow nominees Everything Everywhere All of the Time, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness to take home the prize.

Despite a Golden Globes-leading eight nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin — a pitch dark black comedy, generously — was perhaps miscast in the Best Picture – Comedy/Musical category; the Martin McDonagh-directed film easily could have switched places with Elvis, which somehow ended up as a Best Picture – Drama nominee.

Director McDonagh also took home the prize for best screenplay. The Banshees of Inisherin received the most nominations of any film this year at the Globes, with a total of eight nods.

Colin Farrell won his second Best Actor Golden Globe for his role in the film. His first win came 2008’s In Bruges, also directed by McDonagh. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Farrell joined Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon who were also Golden Globes nominees (again, in the Comedy/Musical category) for their work in the film about two Irish buddies whose long friendship hits a bloody rough patch. Banshees was also the lone film in the category to land in the Top 10 of Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Movies of 2022.