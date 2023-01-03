Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter Announced to Present at 2023 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is shifting into high-gear ahead of the televised return of the Golden Globes. After last year’s awards were handed out via a very long Twitter thread, the typical A-list presenters will return this year with Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter, and Jamie Lee Curtis among them.

Along with those three, the Globes will feature appearances from Ana De Armas, MJ Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan, Niecy Nash-Betts, Natasha Lyonne, Colman Domingo, Nicole Byer, and Ana Gasteyer. The ceremony will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Only a few of the selected presenters for the evening have racked up nominations of their own. Curtis, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Nash-Betts is up for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or television film for her role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Meanwhile, De Armas is nominated for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Still, some stars will be pointedly absent from the 2023 Golden Globes. Brendan Fraser, who accused an ex-HFPA president of groping him, earned an acting nomination for The Whale, but indicated that he would not attend. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he told GQ. (The former president, Philip Berk, has denied the allegation.)

The 2023 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who will become the first solo Black host in the awards show's history. He joins Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers as the only hosts to helm the show without a co-host.

Eddie Murphy will also be on-hand to receive the 2023 Cecil B. deMille Award, while Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

The Golden Globes will return to TV this year after being kicked off the air in 2022 following an investigation into the HFPA’s striking lack of diversity. Despite their return this year, however, the Globes have already garnered criticism for shutting women directors out of the 2023 nominations; additionally, only one woman was nominated in the Best Screenplay category and none nominated in the Best Picture category for drama and comedy. It marks the first time since 2019 that no women were nominated for directing.