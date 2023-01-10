‘Abbott Elementary’ Cleans Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Class is in session and Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson is leading the lesson on how to create a genius comedy capable of reviving the network sitcom with ease during the streaming age. The ABC series, the top nominee of the night with five total nods, was awarded Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globes. Currently in its second season, Abbott Elementary faced off against a host of mostly streaming hits including FX’s The Bear, HBO Max’s Hacks, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Netflix’s Wednesday.

After shouting-out Brad Pitt in the front row of the audience (“Hey, Brad Pitt…”), Brunson, the series creator and star, delivered a brief yet moving speech.

“We make this show because we love comedy, and we love TV. This is my cast, and I love them,” she ssaid. “I don’t know where I’d be without them. We get to make this show for everyone, and during a very tough time in this country, I’m very happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make people laugh.”

Following a crew of teachers making the most of what they have at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, Abbott Elementary recently returned from a holiday break to share more adventures with the tight-knit cast.

Brunson, who stars in the show as the sometimes too well-meaning Janine, picked up a win for Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy. She went up against Hacks’ Jean Smart, The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco, Only Murders in the Building‘s Selena Gomez, and Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega. She was joined in the winners’ circle by Tyler James Williams, who won Best Actor in a Supporting Role.