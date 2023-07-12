Emmy Nominations 2023: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Last of Us’ Lead
The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced today, July 12.
The announcement ceremony streamed live on the Emmys website, with Yvette Nicole Brown hosting alongside Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.
The favorite for this year’s drama category will likely be Succession, which enjoyed a wildly successful fourth and final season. Still, there’ll be plenty of competition from other likely nominees, such as The Last Of Us, The Crown, Better Call Saul, Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, and The White Lotus (which will no longer be considered for the Limited Series categories).
Meanwhile, Ted Lasso will likely find itself in the running for a third straight Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy. This year, however, the hit AppleTV+ series could face challenges from Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders In the Building, and Barry.
The 75th Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place Monday, Sept. 18. However, the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike could delay the proceedings. As The New York Times previously reported, if the WGA strike is not over by August, there will not be enough time to prep for a September show, meaning it could be pushed to January. (The Daytime Emmys, originally scheduled for June, were already delayed.)
2023 Emmy Nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
The White Lotus
The Last of Us
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Yellowjackets
House of the Dragon
Andor
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, BarryPhil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Jones and the Six
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Aly Wong, Beef
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Kumail Nanjiana, Welcome to Chippendales
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecey Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice