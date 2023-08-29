13 Hottest Venice Film Festival Movies, From Fincher to Coppola

Things were looking bleak for the Venice International Film Festival in July, when MGM/Amazon chose to withdraw Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, featuring Zendaya in a tennis throuple, as the fest’s opening-night film owing to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. But the Italian celebration of cinema — and its artistic director, Alberto Barbera — would not be denied, dropping a lineup of hotly anticipated movies that puts many of its rival festivals to shame.

The 80th Venice Film Festival, running from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9 on the Lido, boasts a jury led by Damien Chazelle, as well as a number of promising films from across the world. In recent years, it’s managed to close the gap between itself and Cannes, since the latter is still imposing a ban against Netflix films. Cannes’ loss is Venice’s gain, as this year brings the Netflix titles The Killer, directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender as an assassin embroiled in an international conspiracy; Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro; Pablo Larrain’s Pinochet-as-vampire surrealist drama El Conde; Wes Anderson’s short-film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar; and more. There are also films from the likes of Michael Mann, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Richard Linklater, and Harmony Korine. (Controversially, Woody Allen and Roman Polanski also have films debuting in Venice, though the less said about their recent output the better.)

Over the last decade, Venice has evolved into the premier launching pad for awards-courting films, with Birdman, Spotlight, La La Land, The Shape of Water, Roma, A Star Is Born, Joker, Nomadland, Dune, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Tár all unspooling there.

Though there will be less stars on the Lido this year, the lineup is looking stronger than ever. Here are the most anticipated movies at the 2023 Venice Film Festival.