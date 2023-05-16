‘The Office’: A Definitive Ranking of Every ‘That’s What She Said’ Joke

Despite concluding a decade ago, The Office still remains one of the most popular shows on streaming around the world. Of everything that’s endured from nine glorious seasons of everyone’s favorite paper company, one line stands above all: “That’s what she said.”

The line is the preferred joke by Dunder Mifflin Scranton regional manager Michael Scott (brilliantly embodied by Steve Carell). On the surface, it’s little more than an immature joke you’d hear in high school, but The Office turned its goofy innuendo into something far deeper, and often profound. Used an incredible 40 times throughout the series, in different variations and delivered by different characters, “That’s what she said” has been used to reveal surprising emotions, moments of catharsis, aggressive eye-rolls and groans, but more than anything, it’s made us laugh over and over again.

In the face of plenty of indifference, nothing deterred Michael, and eventually quite a few different cast members, from making the same joke over and over. As his famous quote (borrowed from hockey great Wayne Gretzky) says, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Here is every instance of “That’s what she said,” and the quote (or action) that incited them, ranked worst to best.