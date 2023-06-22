fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
WITH HONORS

The Best Movies of 2023 So Far

From animated superheroes to social-issue dramas, cringe comedies to seriously WTF cult horror — the highlights of the moviegoing year to date
Best Movies of 2023 So Far, from left: 'Beau Is Afraid,' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,' 'Past Lives' and 'A Thousand and One.'
From left: 'Beau Is Afraid,' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,' 'Past Lives' and 'A Thousand and One.' Photo Illustration by Matthew Cooley. Images in Illustration: A24,2; Sony Pictures, Focus Features

We’ve hit the halfway mark of 2023, and have already seen our share of big-swing disappointments, questionable franchise extensions, and streaming-service fails. But we’ve also been lucky enough to catch more than a few films that would be a highlight of just about any year, much less at a moment when the movies themselves seem to be searching for a sustainable future. (Not to mention that the first part of ’23 has given us a host of extraordinary female performances across the board.) It wasn’t a stretch to single out a dozen movies from the previous six months — from superhero blockbusters to Sundance crowd-pleasers, humanistic dramas to WTF instant-cult flicks — that reminded us of why we still get excited when the lights go down and the screen lights up. Here are our favorite movies of the year, unranked and in alphabetical order.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

‘Ted Lasso’ Star James Lance ‘Cried’ When He Learned About His Arc in Season 3: 'It Changed the Course of My Life'

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Reportedly Reacting to Donald Trump's Indictment In Total Opposite Ways

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad