The Best Movies of 2023 So Far
We’ve hit the halfway mark of 2023, and have already seen our share of big-swing disappointments, questionable franchise extensions, and streaming-service fails. But we’ve also been lucky enough to catch more than a few films that would be a highlight of just about any year, much less at a moment when the movies themselves seem to be searching for a sustainable future. (Not to mention that the first part of ’23 has given us a host of extraordinary female performances across the board.) It wasn’t a stretch to single out a dozen movies from the previous six months — from superhero blockbusters to Sundance crowd-pleasers, humanistic dramas to WTF instant-cult flicks — that reminded us of why we still get excited when the lights go down and the screen lights up. Here are our favorite movies of the year, unranked and in alphabetical order.
‘Beau Is Afraid’
Meet Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), your typical 21st-century schizoid man. He’s just found out his mother has died, which means he has to travel from his Bosch painting of a downtown neighborhood to the family mansion by the sea. Such Freudian journeys are easier said than done. Ari Aster (Hereditary, Midsommar) returns with a long, dark comedy of the soul, following his Oedipal wreck of an everyman into a fairy-tale world of grieving suburbanites, PTSD-suffering soldiers, traveling theater troupes, and a truly monstrous maternal figure. There are so many baroque touches and visionary flourishes on display that it’s tempting to dub Aster’s self-incriminating masterwork the Citizen Kane of mommy-issues movies. It’s truly a sui generis nightmare all its own.
‘Infinity Pool’
Brandon Cronenberg’s surreal resort-horror flick imagines a vacation spot where the international One-Percent community commit crimes, only to have an endless supply of clones take the rap… and then things get really weird. We may be up to our necks in eat-the-rich satires at the moment, yet this surreal thriller distinguishes itself by going to some genuinely unsettling, hallucinatory places — it’s The White Lotus dosed with Orange Sunshine. Alexander Skarsgard shows a knack for switching between alpha and beta male personae at a moment’s notice, while Mia Goth makes an even stronger post-Pearl case that she’s the single most interesting actor working in genre movies at the moment.
‘Past Lives’
Once upon a time in Seoul, two South Korean kids were childhood sweethearts. One of their families immigrates to Canada, however, cutting their puppy love short. A brief flirtation via FaceTime in their twenties goes nowhere. Then years later, after the young woman — her name is Nora (Greta Lee) — has married a fellow writer and established herself as a playwright in New York, her old pal Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) finally makes good on his promise to come visit. Neither have any idea what will happen when they see each other in person again. Already a strong contender for the best movie of 2023, playwright-turned-filmmaker Celine Song’s directorial debut (drawn from her own personal experience) is the sort of intimate, character-driven romantic drama that never overplays its hand yet will gladly lubricate your tear ducts. And if Lee isn’t nominated for her career-making performance as the conflicted corner of a love triangle, we may boycott awards season altogether.
‘The Quiet Girl’
A shy, withdrawn 12-year-old girl (Catherine Clinch) is sent to live with an older couple (Carrie Crawley and Andrew Bennett) on a farm for the summer. Her parents are neglectful at best and borderline abusive at worst; it takes a while for this lass to open up to these new guardians. Her caretakers have a tragedy in their past as well, and there’s a sense that the three of them need each other more than words can communicate. Director Colm Bairéad’s beautiful yet devastating story of the need for nurturing was Ireland’s submission for Best International Feature at this year’s Oscars, and in a just world, it should have been up for Best Picture as well. Rarely has a movie been this graceful in breaking your heart in two.
‘Return to Seoul’
The idea that Park Ji-min, a visual artist who works with plastics, had never acted before filmmaker Davy Chou cast her in his identity-crisis drama is, frankly, almost as astonishing as what she’s doing onscreen. There’s a lot going on in his tale of a young woman sifting through her past in search of answers, and this newbie actor is responsible for 99 percent of it. Playing a Korean-born, French-bred millennial who’s come back to her native country in search of her birth parents, Park lets you ride shotgun as her character Frédérique spends her days trying to connect with her biological mom and dad, and nights indulging in the sort of free-for-all hedonism that characterizes the interzone between teendom and responsible adulthood. It’s a perfect complement to Chou’s stylish storytelling, which leaves you woozy and punch-drunk by proxy. Such a gem, this one.
‘Showing Up’
In which Kelly Reichardt shows you why word work is a key part of “artwork.” Longtime collaborator/muse Michelle Williams is a Portland-based sculptor desperately trying to finish some final pieces for an upcoming gallery exhibit; everything from a wounded bird to her flighty landlord (Hong Chau, killing it as usual) seems to be conspiring against her, however. It’s a character study that, like so many of Reichardt’s best films (Old Joy, Wendy & Lucy, First Cow), makes you revise your opinion of the people at the center of these funky, oft-kilter portraits of off-balance lives. And it’s also a bone-dry comedy about the ways that the constant piling up of quotidian bullshit can send someone into a slow-burn meltdown. But it’s first and foremost a testimony not only to the labor involved in being creative but to those genuine artists — like Reichardt and Williams — who can make something this deep and complicated seem like the most naturally, casually brilliant masterwork around.
‘Skinamarink’
The oddest and most welcome up-from-the-underground success story of 2023, Kyle Edward Ball’s ghost story adapts the grainy, lo-fi look of found-footage horror and the cut-and-paste vocabulary of experimental movies to stunning effect — it’s the rare genre flick that fans of both Paranormal Activity and Maya Deren can love. A four-year-old boy (Lucas Paul) finds himself alone in his house late at night, seemingly by himself; his mother, father, and older sister (Dali Rose Tetreault) disappear one by one, as do many of the doors and windows leading to the outside world. Odd images of dolls and chairs affixed to the ceiling suggest something wicked this way comes, and that’s before an unknown voice whispers for the boy to pick up a knife. Anyone with longstanding abandonment issues may want to have their therapist on speed-dial before they dip into this waking nightmare, but you don’t need a firsthand knowledge of trauma to appreciate the way the Canadian filmmaker so deftly channels the free-form fear and anxieties of childhood. Appreciate, and feel extremely unnerved by.
‘Smoking Causes Coughing’
They’re called the Tobacco Force, and these intergalactic “avengers” battle extraterrestrial monsters by giving them cancer via chemicals like nicotine, mercury, and ammonia. Any similarities to other popular groups of helmeted, high-kicking heroes are likely not coincidental. French filmmaker/provocateur Quentin Dupieux (Rubber) may or may not have crafted a straight parody of the Power Rangers, complete with vignettes involving evil, ennui-inducing masks and unfortunate accidents with wood chippers. But his high-concept comedy definitely blurs the line between absurdity and a genius take on the sociopathic aspects of the Superhero Entertainment Complex. Lots of satires can be described as Pythonesque, but this is one of the few that feels like you’re actually watching an old Monty Python’s Flying Circus episode dubbed in French.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
There was no guarantee that the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would be good as the original, or that it would recapture the magic of that animated webslinger adventure while expanding on the story of Miles Morales, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Yet this follow-up delivers in a huge way, once again proving that this particular strain of the Marvel/Sony Spidey franchise has a deep understanding of how and why comic-book movies work. The art is fantastic, splitting the stylistic middle between Saturday morning cartoon and psychedelic drug trip; the characterization and voicework is top-notch (especially Shameik Moore’s moody take on Miles); and though we’re up to our spandexed neck in multiverses now, it still mines the concept of complementary, and sometimes competing alt-Spider-People for a lot of creative storytelling. The last part of this trilogy can’t come soon enough.
‘A Thousand and One’
Like we mentioned up top, it’s already shaping up to be a stand-out year for stand-out female performances, notably from actors who haven’t previously been called on to play the full range of their talents before. (See also: Reality, the whistleblower procedural that gives Sydney Sweeney her serious-actor moment.) You can add Teyana Taylor to that list; if you know her primarily as a singer and dancer, her role in A.V. Rockwell’s tender, piercing drama doubles as a reintroduction. She’s Inez de la Paz, a recently released convict who returns to her old Brooklyn stomping grounds circa 1994. Along with a boy named Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), Inez will try to keep her head above water and the kid safe as New York City goes through a decade’s worth of changes. To watch Taylor add such a deep human element to this story of struggle and perseverance is to see a star being born.
‘Tori and Lokita’
Tori (Pablo Schils) is a preteen boy who’s escaped a horrible situation in his home country and been given asylum in Belgium. Lokita (Joely Mbundu) is his 17-year-old “sister” who he’s helping get papers to stay. Both of them work for a local drug dealer (Alban Ukaj) for cash. When the young woman’s status as a migrant becomes seriously jeopardized, she’s forced to take on a different under-the-table “job” that separates the two. Tori has a plan, however. The filmmaking siblings Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne have long had a knack for emphasizing the human elements within hot-topic social issues, and their latest unpacks Europe’s refugee crisis from the perspective of those who suffer from the situational dislocation and exploitation the worst. Their parable is never didactic, doesn’t pull punches, and can’t deny the characters their dignity even when things begin to spiral downward. But it refuses to treat what’s happening as anything less than a tragedy that needs to be dealt with ASAP.
‘You Hurt My Feelings’
The cringe-comedy equivalent of Scorsese and De Niro (with a slightly lower body count), director Nicole Holofcener and Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunite for this Upper West Side farce about an author who overhears her husband (Tobias Menzies) saying he doesn’t care for her new in-progress book. He’s been white-lying to her in order to be supportive; she feels she can no longer trust him. It’s the perfect setup for JLD to flex her chops, and for the O.G. Sundance filmmaker to turn good people behaving badly into painful, witty, and painfully-witty bullseyes. May these two make a million more movies together.
