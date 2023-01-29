12 Best Films and Performances of Sundance 2023

We came back to Park City, we saw movies (so, so many movies!), we conquered. The first in-person edition of the festival since 2020, Sundance ’23 was a return to the traditional film fest experience: long lines, cheering crowds, the agony of running from one shuttle to the next and the ecstasy of being in the room where it happens. By “it,” we mean the sensation of seeing something new, bold and brilliant with an audience, feeling that collective rush hit all at once. It was also, of course, the first genuine hybrid edition of the event, which allowed folks to sample a handful of buzzworthy titles online during the fest’s 10-day run — a destination-visit/virtual combination that didn’t feel like it negated the old-fashioned high of attending Sundance so much as expand it.

And make no mistake: Sundance is a festival that’s still about the movies, first and foremost. You didn’t need the constantly playing bumpers between screenings to remind you that “storytelling” remains a highly-valued currency here; that the festival has always been on the bleeding edge of giving unheard voices a chance to be heard; and that there is still a cinema that prizes actors above intellectual properties, bold new visions above brand names. The dozen titles and performances we picked as a best-in-show roster range from tales of flamboyant queer wrestlers to psychotic one-percenters, literary adaptations to maternity horror, free-form poetic ruralism to an anything-goes documentary survey of imagemaking. All of them thrilled us, moved us and made us think about the world differently — and all of them deserve the title of a “Sundance film.”