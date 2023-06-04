fbpixel
THE BITTER END

Every ‘Succession’ Episode Ranked From Worst to Best

HBO’s Succession is gone, but never forgotten. Here, we rank all 39 episodes of the prestige-TV classic.  
Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) of 'Succession.'
Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) of 'Succession.' Photo Illustration by Joe Rodriguez. Photos in Illustration Macal Polley/HBO (3), HBO, Peter Kramer/HBO

This past week, HBO’s latest addition to the pantheon of prestige television came to an unforgettable conclusion, with all of our favorite narcissists and “business psychos” wrapping up their respective arcs in the bleakest possible ways.

Succession consistently enthralled us with masterful performances and incredible writing, while striking a wonderful balance between profanity and the profound. But it’s also so much more than that, with its dark introspection on cycles of abuse, its analysis on how we deal with grief, and holding up a mirror to its audience asking why we want to root for these sociopaths. It will go down as one of the defining shows of the 21st century. From the Season One finale “Celebration” all the way through to series closer “With Open Eyes,” it was “all bangers, all the time.”

Here is Rolling Stone’s ranking of every Succession episode from worst to best.

