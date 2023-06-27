Every ‘Sex and the City’ Episode Ranked

And just like that, Sex and the City celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Back in June of 1998, HBO debuted the pilot of the comedy that documented the sexcapades of four New York socialites: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones.

At the time, it was groundbreaking to see single, empowered women try on men like outfits to find the “perfect fit.” It revolutionized the idea of the unmarried, modern woman while it explored difficult topics about women’s health – pregnancy, abortion, STDs – in an engaging and judgment-free way, all of which was neatly structured around a well-posed question for Carrie’s sex column.

The cult classic has become the epitome of a romanticized single and fabulous existence, which has provided a touchstone to generations of women who have experienced the often-underwhelming process of serial dating in adulthood.

Despite the glamorization of New York City, singlehood, and an everyday wardrobe, these imperfect heroines embody the relatable struggle of trying and failing to find love.

Since 2004, times have changed for the better. Similar to shows of its time and status such as Friends, Sex and the City has not aged well in regard to its rigid takes on sexuality, stereotypical trans representation, and lack of diversity. Thankfully the spinoff, And Just Like That…, has addressed some of the show’s misjudgments.

To mark the historic 25th anniversary of the show’s beginning, Rolling Stone has ranked the 94 episodes of Sex and the City from worst to best.

Let the games begin…