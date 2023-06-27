Every ‘Sex and the City’ Episode Ranked
And just like that, Sex and the City celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Back in June of 1998, HBO debuted the pilot of the comedy that documented the sexcapades of four New York socialites: Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones.
At the time, it was groundbreaking to see single, empowered women try on men like outfits to find the “perfect fit.” It revolutionized the idea of the unmarried, modern woman while it explored difficult topics about women’s health – pregnancy, abortion, STDs – in an engaging and judgment-free way, all of which was neatly structured around a well-posed question for Carrie’s sex column.
The cult classic has become the epitome of a romanticized single and fabulous existence, which has provided a touchstone to generations of women who have experienced the often-underwhelming process of serial dating in adulthood.
Despite the glamorization of New York City, singlehood, and an everyday wardrobe, these imperfect heroines embody the relatable struggle of trying and failing to find love.
Since 2004, times have changed for the better. Similar to shows of its time and status such as Friends, Sex and the City has not aged well in regard to its rigid takes on sexuality, stereotypical trans representation, and lack of diversity. Thankfully the spinoff, And Just Like That…, has addressed some of the show’s misjudgments.
To mark the historic 25th anniversary of the show’s beginning, Rolling Stone has ranked the 94 episodes of Sex and the City from worst to best.
Let the games begin…
-
Season 3, Episode 5 – “No Ifs, Ands, Or Butts”
This episode is almost unwatchable: Samantha dates a Black man, Chivon (Asio Highsmith), and it’s dealt with horrendously. There are lots of racist clichés, her friends can’t get over their surprise, Samantha gets into a brawl with his over-protective sister as she doesn’t want him to date a white woman. Yeah, it’s bad. The only solid element of this episode is Carrie’s first date with the sexy furniture maker, Aidan (John Corbett).
-
Season 3, Episode 4 – “Boy, Girl, Boy, Girl”
The latter half of this list is a compilation of problematic storylines. The majority of this episode centers around Carrie who is flustered that the guy she’s dating is bi. She finds it “weird” and proceeds to avoid him. It’s one of several small-minded depictions of sexuality on the show, made slightly better by a sweet subplot of Miranda finally letting Steve in and opening up about her insecurities.
-
Season 2, Episode 14, “The Fuck Buddy”
Carrie tests out casual sex as a way to get over Big. Spoiler, it doesn’t work. No surprise there.
-
Season 1, Episode 2, “Models and Mortals”
This episode explores the niche dating trend of men solely dating models, known as the “modelizers.” It’s one of the awkward episodes that attempts to discuss the pretty privilege of beautiful women, but does so at the expense of stereotyping models. It’s slightly redeemed by Carrie’s final conclusion that: “Beauty is fleeting, but a rent-controlled apartment overlooking the park is forever.”
-
Season 1, Episode 7, “The Monogamists”
Monogamy seems to be out of style, Carrie concludes, as Big dates other women all while she’s infatuated with him. There is a humorous exchange about oral sex, where Samantha declares: “It’s not my favorite thing on the menu, but I’ll order it from time to time.” Other than that, Carrie ignores red flags from Big.
-
Season 2, Episode 2, “The Awful Truth”
After the Big drama this feels like a filler. In a moment of weakness, Carrie tells her wound-up friend that she should leave her controlling husband, if that’s what she wants. Big continues to send mixed messages, while Samantha finally cracks in couple’s therapy and tells James his penis is too small, but he suggests “her vagina is too big.”
-
Season 2, Episode 5, “Four Women and a Funeral”
It’s a bizarre series of pretty pointless events. At a funeral, Charlotte meets a widower who (it turns out) is dating several other women, while Miranda buys an apartment and has a full-blown panic attack after being single-shamed every step of the way.
-
Season 3, Episode 18, “Cock A Doodle Do!”
Every pent-up emotion from this season comes spilling out in the finale. Carrie and Miranda bump into Aidan and Steve with their young new girlfriends; Big and Carrie reconnect, which leads to a major fallout between Carrie and Miranda. It’s an excellent example of good friendships being based on honest conversations. It plummets in the ranking for its diabolical trans representation.
-
Season 2, Episode 3, “The Freak Show”
With the outlook that all single men in their 30s are weirdos, all four women manage to find one. Charlotte wins though, as she dates a man known as Mr. Pussy. Enough said.
-
Season 2, Episode 13, “Games People Play”
This may be the original blueprint for the argument that friends don’t replace therapists, as Carrie obsesses about her breakup with Big and drives the women to an intervention. “We’re as fucked up as you are, it’s like the blind leading the blind,” Samantha declares. Carrie attends therapy only to be told she picks the wrong men… before she dates a patient, but we’ll let her off as it’s Jon Bon Jovi.
-
Season 2, Episode 12, “La Douleur Exquise!”
In a self-indulgent episode, Carrie compares the ups and downs of her relationship to the masochistic cycle of pain and pleasure in S&M. Big drops the bombshell he’s moving to Paris, while Samantha does the PR for a new S&M restaurant.
-
Season 3, Episode 15, “Hot Child In The City”
While completely irrelevant to the wider plot, the main storyline of this episode centers around the terrific young Kat Dennings as Jenny, who is throwing a wildly expensive bar mitzvah for her 13th birthday. There’s a lot of childish fun: the girls spot a guy checking out Miranda, before suggesting to send him a note. Meanwhile, Charlotte struggles with reality. Trey still won’t have sex with her, but she finds him masturbating in the middle of the night.
-
Season 2, Episode 9 – “Old Dogs, New Dicks”
Miranda struggles to “schedule” Steve into her meticulously planned single life, while Big can’t keep his eyes off other women. Carrie says nothing, as usual, until he pushes her out of bed and she accidentally elbows him in the face and it all comes spilling out at 4 am. In one of the weirder non-starter subplots, Charlotte’s date gets circumcised only to tell her he wants to try his remodeled tool out on other people. “I owe it to myself to take my doggie out for a walk.” Ew.
-
Season 1, Episode 9, “The Turtle and the Hare”
“In a city of great expectations, is it time to settle for what you can get?” It’s a mildly depressing reality to be faced with, which sees Charlotte swap out men for her new vibrator, the Rabbit, while Samantha tries to makeover “the turtle” to transform him into a suitable date. A major takeaway is Big doesn’t want to get married. In an iconic moment, the quartet are dressed in black like the “Witches of Eastwick” as the only single women at a $100,000 wedding. Legends.
-
Season 6, Episode 17, “The Cold War”
This is an underwhelming addition to the final season. Aleksandr is just straight-up rude: he pushes Carrie away and bails on meeting her friends. Meanwhile, Big reenters the picture and leaves an uncharacteristically large number of voicemails on her machine. In classic Samantha style, she releases a sex tape to counteract tabloids that speculate her partner Smith is gay.
-
Season 1, Episode 11, “The Drought”
Carrie has the misfortune of being mistaken for a prostitute, as her date leaves $1,000 in cash the morning after their night together. If things weren’t weird enough, Charlotte discovers a renowned artist now only paints portraits of memorable vaginas from his past, as “the cunt is the source of all life and pleasure and beauty.” Charlotte then poses for one of his portraits and Carrie says: “They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in this case I was speechless.” Us too, Carrie.
-
Season 2, Episode 16 – “Was It Good For You?”
It’s a little reflection on the moments that trigger our insecurities in bed and how fluid sexuality could be if we removed the labels. Charlotte questions her ability in bed when her date falls asleep midway through sex. Samantha considers having a threesome with a gay male couple and rebuffs her friend’s reaction with the prescient line about the future: “it won’t be about sexual labels, it will be about sexual expression… it will be about sleeping with individuals.”
-
Season 1, Episode 3, “Bay of Married Pigs”
This reinforces the division between married and single adults, as Carrie is sent home from the Hamptons after she sees a married man walking around naked. Elsewhere, Miranda’s boss sets her up with a woman, Sid, and she uses it to her advantage to attend a couples’ dinner. It’s one of the many hints about Miranda’s sexuality throughout the show, but she concludes after a brief kiss that she’s straight.
-
Season 2, Episode 7, “The Chicken Dance”
A whirlwind wedding throws everything into perspective: Big won’t sign the gift tag, and ducks out when Carrie reads a poem about love. She gives him a half-hearted ultimatum, but once again neither establishes what either of them wants.
-
Season 2, Episode 15, “Shortcomings”
This installment would be easy to forget if it wasn’t for Justin Theroux (!) guest-starring as Carrie’s date. While he sadly struggles with premature ejaculation, Carrie loves spending time with him… well, with his fascinating mother, a documentary filmmaker who is played effortlessly by Valerie Harper.
-
Season 5, Episode 8, “I Love a Charade”
There’s nothing like a wedding to bring their relationships into perspective. Charlotte is still embarrassed by her sweaty lawyer boyfriend Harry at the pool, especially after his wax leaves his back red-raw. Yet, she overcomes her shallow reservations and succumbs to her feelings for him. Berger appears again, girlfriend-less this time, and thus begins Carrie’s next romance.
-
Season 6, Episode 3, “The Perfect Present”
“The Perfect Present” documents a transition into the next stage of their lives, but it feels like an update that could have been an email. Carrie struggles with the ghost of Berger’s ex, Lauren, who designed his super stylish apartment. Charlotte mourns for Christmas, as she renounces Christianity and dives into Judaism. This episode is made infinitely better by the presence of Jennifer Coolidge as a heartbroken woman who throws a purse party for her poorly-made designer handbags
-
Season 4, Episode 1, “The Agony and the Ex-tacy”
“The Agony and the Ex-tacy” lays the groundwork for Season Four that revolves around how the ladies must accept their mid-thirties existence and stop comparing their paths to others. Charlotte comes to terms with her separation, and Carrie and Miranda feel out of place as the only singles at an engagement party. Later, no one turns up for Carrie’s 35th birthday dinner, which is a jolting trip back down to reality that her affair with Big is over. It does end on a sweet note, as Charlotte suggests they are each other’s soulmates.
-
Season 3, Episode 7, “Drama Queens”
As the title suggests, this is a drama-filled episode. Carrie has an existential crisis as her relationship is too perfect with Aidan, and this combined with clocking eyes with Big at the opera only makes her question her decisions. Charlotte takes a business approach to dating and follows a book’s advice to date her married men’s friends, but the married man takes a fancy to her instead. However, not all is lost: in a near-death moment when she falls into the road, she meets Dr. Trey MacDougal.
-
Season 2, Episode 11, “Evolution”
The show starts to explore the transition from flippant dating to more substantial developments in their love lives. Carrie leaves items at Big’s house to try and establish a more serious relationship. Miranda discovers that her right ovary has stopped making eggs. In another misguided take on sexuality, Charlotte is thrilled to discover a pastry chef she thought was gay is actually straight, and they date.
-
Season 4, Episode 14, “All That Glitters”
There’s not much to unpack here. Charlotte and Trey finally separate after shooting their home for House and Garden, as Samantha says I love you to Richard while high. It rounds off several storylines, but it’s lacking some much-needed emotion.
-
Season 1, Episode 8, “Three’s a Crowd”
There are some all-time lows in this episode. Big reveals he has an ex-wife and Carrie finds her and pitches her a children’s book about a girl with magic cigarettes, while Charlotte’s date wants to have a threesome, and the women discuss which friend they’d have a threesome with. None of them pick Miranda and she winds up in therapy, and despairs: “If your friends won’t go down on you who will?”
-
Season 2, Episode 1, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”
Carrie struggles with the breakup from Big and they attend a Yankees game, which provides fertile ground for lots of sports puns about Carrie’s dating game. Miranda briefly falls out with them, as she tires of four smart women solely chatting about boyfriends, as “it’s like seventh grade with bank accounts.” The overworked episode is saved by the core message that you can only get through breakups with the support of your friends.
-
Season 3, Episode 2, “Politically Erect”
“Politically Erect” is one of several episodes where it’s clear Carrie is trying on different men (John Slattery!) to see if they suit her like outfits. In this case, she goes full-blown politician’s wife, dresses and acts the part, but she quickly realizes it’s not a great fit. It does open up with a musing on the politics of dating, such as exclusivity, which Miranda is apprehensive about with Steve.
-
Season 2, Episode 6, “The Cheating Curve”
With relatively little emotional punch, there’s still a lot of fun here. Charlotte befriends “power lesbians” and enjoys a fleeting paradise of a world without men, but is kicked out for not being gay: “You can’t expect to move to Wonder Woman’s island and not go native.” Samantha’s date shaves her pubic hair into a lightning bolt, before she is the definition of friendship goals and removes Carrie’s diaphragm when it gets stuck… which leads to Carrie’s “Big” confession.
-
Season 4, Episode 3, “Defining Moments”
As Carrie and Big start seeing each other again, they enjoy the playfulness of not officially dating, until she meets a jazz player on a night out. It’s enjoyable to see Carrie move on, while Samantha meets an artist, Maria, who makes her question her sexuality.
-
Season 4, Episode 6, “Baby, Talk Is Cheap”
After seeing Aidan again, Carrie plays “emotional Russian roulette” as she reaches out to try and give their relationship another go. Understandably, Aidan has to think about it. The recurring motif of right person, wrong time continues, as Miranda and Steve still seem as suitable as ever.
-
Season 6, Episode 1, “To Market, to Market”
In an “Only in New York” moment, Carrie is invited to ring the bell to open Wall Street. She also has a first date with Berger, but bumps into Aidan on the way who has a baby now. Meanwhile, Miranda is struck by the realization that she loves Steve (finally!) but in a sliding-doors moment at dinner he tells her he’s moved on, before she can confess. Harry drops the bombshell that he can only marry a Jew, while Charlotte has to revisit her slim chance of getting pregnant. A strong opening to the final season that whets the appetite for what’s to come.
-
Season 4, Episode 4, “What’s Sex Got To Do with It?”
Samantha is the voice of reason in this episode, as her friends are stunned to discover she’s dating a woman and can’t fathom that she is a lesbian and suggest “she just ran out of men.” The only redeemable quality about this episode is Samantha’s iconic line: “[Lesbian], that’s just a label like Gucci or Versace… it’s not about being gay or being straight… vagina, smagina,” once again proving she was ahead of her time.
-
Season 4, Episode 5, “Ghost Town”
This is an homage to the ghosts of lovers past. It’s an interesting dive into how previous relationships can impact the present ones, as Samantha and Maria (Sônia Braga) call it quits on their short-lived romance as she is put off by the amount of ex-male lovers Samantha has, while Carrie and Miranda come face to face with Aidan and Steve who are opening a bar together. It’s a portrait of how interconnected our lives become when serial-dating as adults.
-
Season 5, Episode 5, “Plus One Is the Loneliest Number”
A lot happens here, but it’s not any plot we’re emotionally invested in. Samantha throws Carrie a party to celebrate her book launch, and naturally she invites her new handsome author friend, Jack Berger, but sadly he has a girlfriend. Charlotte starts to date again, but Bunny intervenes and demands Trey’s apartment back. Miranda’s hot date does a runner when he hears Brady crying.
-
Season 3, Episode 14, “Sex And Another City”
In Carrie’s words, this episode is a “perfect end to the week of make believe” as their L.A. trip ends with a pool party at the Playboy Mansion. There’s a red-carpet event where Carrie swoons over Vince Vaughn, and spends a night at the place he’s housesitting. It happens to belong to Carrie Fisher, who even gets a great cameo.
-
Season 3, Episode 13, “Escape From New York”
After the recent non-stop drama, Season Three puts the heavy stuff on hiatus as the trio head to L.A. as Carrie’s column is being optioned for a movie. It screams Hollywood, with star-studded cameos including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew McConaughey. Meanwhile, Charlotte stays home, but she struggles to connect with her new husband on an intimate level.
-
Season 3, Episode 8, “The Big Time”
“The Big Time” picks up the pace for Season Three. Big keeps bumping into Carrie and confesses he misses her, even though he’s still married and she’s with Aidan. It’s messy and only a taste of what’s to come. After two months of living together, Steve is ready for kids, but they settle for a dog. Sadly, the added strain on their fresh relationship leads it to end.
-
Season 1, Episode 1, “Sex and the City”
As pilots go, this is a strong start. It firmly establishes that “cupid has flown the coop” and asks the timeless question: “Why are there so many great unmarried women?” It’s let down by Carrie’s delivery of the cut-to-camera shots, and several references haven’t aged well. Big is introduced as “the next Donald Trump”, which should have been a sign in itself.
-
Season 4, Episode 12, “Just Say Yes”
Potentially the worst piece of advice on the show ever crops up here, as Charlotte encourages Carrie to “just say yes” to Aidan’s proposal. Carrie’s apprehensions about living together and marriage, ultimately, predicts the rest of Season Four’s events. Miranda expects nothing from Steve when she tells him about the baby, but as always, he shows up for her. Charlotte looks into adoption and Samantha starts to date Richard Wright.
-
Season 2, Episode 10, “The Caste System”
Timing plays a huge part in Carrie and Big’s relationship, especially when she declares her love for him and he doesn’t reciprocate. Carrie shuts down, runs off, and ends up taking a different guy home. It makes for an awkward morning when Big phones to declare his love – as always a little too late – while the man she kissed lays next to her. Steve calls it off with Miranda as he says she needs someone more on her level. It’s a gut-punch all round here.
-
Season 1, Episode 10, “The Baby Shower”
As an ex-party girl joins the cult of motherhood, the women enter the suburbs to attend Laney’s baby shower. Notably, Samantha gets a bottle of Scotch as a gift, while Miranda opts for condoms. Carrie worries if she would be a good mother, as her period is a week later. Yet, all her wistful musings are for nothing as it arrives a day later.
-
Season 6, Episode 2, “Great Sexpectations”
Carrie relishes in her passionate connection with Ron Livington’s Jack Berger (which features many burger-related puns) everywhere outside the bedroom, when it extinguishes completely. Charlotte talks to a rabbi about converting to Judaism, while Samantha meets a delicious new waiter at the vegan restaurant, Smith Jerrod. It’s another morsel of what’s to come, without serving up the whole burger, if you will.
-
Season 3, Episode 6, “Are We Sluts?”
This episode explores one of the central deliberations of the show about the appearance of single, sexually active women. It’s fueled by Carrie’s desire to sleep with Aidan after four dates, but he wants to take things slow, while Miranda gets chlamydia and has to phone all of her ex-lovers to tell them to get tested. Samantha is shunned like “Fuckinstein” by her neighbors for having late-night guests, and Charlotte is reluctant to reciprocate her date’s dirty talk. It makes them wonder if there’s something wrong with them, rather than the stereotypes of single men being bachelors and single women being sluts.
-
Season 6, Episode 13, “Let There Be Light”
Even though Carrie firmly establishes her older lover Aleksandr is firmly in “loverville” at the start, the more time she spends with him, the less casual it becomes. Once again, there’s the feeling that Carrie should have trusted her first intuition. Samantha cheats on her dedicated boyfriend Smith (Jason Lewis) with her ex Richard (James Remar), but he forgives her faster than she can process all of her feelings for him. It’s the first of many moments that proves he’s a keeper.
-
Season 6, Episode 12, “One”
As the final installment in part one of Season Six, “One” doesn’t waste any precious time. Miranda finally declares her love to Steve at Brady’s first birthday party, which he reciprocates. Meanwhile, in a recurring exploration of both sides of the coin of motherhood, Charlotte grieves for her first miscarriage. Meanwhile, Carrie is fascinated by her new artist friend, Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov).
-
Season 6, Episode 10, “Boy, Interrupted”
Stuffed with glitz, glamor and cameos galore, this is a deliciously watchable episode. Carrie reconnects with her high school sweetheart, which is fair enough as it’s David Duchovny. Samantha steals a woman’s membership card to gain access to the pool at Soho House, and attempts a British accent to keep the façade going. Miranda starts to date her gorgeous neighbor, Dr. Robert Leeds (Blair Underwood). While Geri Halliwell also pops up as Samantha’s old friend, because of course she does.
-
Season 5, Episode 7, “The Big Journey”
Samantha and Carrie opt to travel cross-country in a deluxe first-class sleeper train to her book reading in San Francisco. It’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the absent Big, but he’s more interested in dissecting his fictional counterpart. Charlotte gets physical with Harry, but refuses to believe it could be more than that as he doesn’t fit her traditional type.
-
Season 5, Episode 4, “Cover Girl”
Carrie’s publishers suggest she pose nude on her book cover, much to her horror. It leads to even more conflict as Samantha takes over the PR for the publication and the friends clash over their interpretation of sexiness and class. Ultimately, Carrie feels bad for shaming Samantha’s tastes (after seeing her in a compromising position with her delivery man in her office) after she reflects on her support during the affair with Big.
-
-
-
-
-
