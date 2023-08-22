×
‘Riverdale’: 20 Wildest Storylines Ranked, From Superpowers to Cult Sacrifice

On Aug. 23, the CW will air the series finale to Riverdale. In honor of the show, we ranked its 20 wildest storylines in order of nuttiness
In 2003, a play called Archie’s Weird Fantasy was making final preparations to open in Atlanta. It followed the perpetual teenagers of Archie Comics into adulthood — particularly golden boy Archie Andrews who, over the course of the play, begins dating future serial killer Nathan Leopold, moves to the big city with his pals, and brushes up against everything from the McCarthyism-era comics witch hunt to an AIDS-like disease targeting comic book characters.

The day before the first performance, the creatives behind Archie’s Weird Fantasy received a cease-and-desist order from Archie Comics threatening legal action if they didn’t change the characters’ names. Yet in a truly CW-worthy plot twist, the show’s playwright, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, went on to create and run all seven seasons of Riverdale.

In retrospect, it feels inevitable that Riverdale soon mutated beyond its teen-drama trappings, transforming from a Twin Peaks-esque reimagining of the comics’ squeaky-clean source material into a campy, Frankensteinian mash-up of genres, pop-culture references, and pie-in-the-sky melodrama that’s frankly unlike anything that came before it. 

Over the course of Riverdale’s run, it’s become a popular internet punching bag, with sneering detractors taking to social media to mock the latest out-of-context viral clip or blame it for Netflix’s decision to cancel yet another original series (ignoring the fact that Riverdale is a CW show available to stream on the platform, but let’s save our current media literacy epidemic for another day). 

And yes, plenty of jabs at its storytelling decisions and overall quality are justified. But in a landscape plagued by formulaic IP reboots, it feels like a miracle that a show as strange and eager for reinvention as Riverdale has existed for so long.

So as the show finally winds to a close after seven delightfully unhinged seasons, I’d like to take a moment to remember all of its big swings. Without further ado, here are 20 of the wildest Riverdale storylines of all time, ranked.

