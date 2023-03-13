fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
WHAT THE...

Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal, Malala, and More of the Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

95th Academy Awards made for a long night, running over three-and-a-half hours, and was packed with plenty of moments, from the sublime to the huh?!
By
CT Jones, Marlow Stern
Michelle Yeoh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Yeoh at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk for Variety

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Dominates Oscars With Seven Wins, Including Best Picture (Full Winners List)

Oscars: Complete Winners List

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Rakish Hollywood Hills Mansion

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad