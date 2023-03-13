Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal, Malala, and More of the Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

BEST: Ke Huy Quan’s Triumphant Return To Hollywood

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What must have been a brutal FYC campaign finally paid off when Ke Huy Quan tearfully accepted his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. While the award wasn’t enough to make me forgive Jamie Lee Curtis for immediately winning over Angela Bassett, Quan’s moment was an iconic way to mark a return to Hollywood. Since Everything Everywhere All At Once became a frontrunner at the Oscars, Quan has been vocal about how much the film has changed his life. “Dreams are something you have to believe in,” he said in his speech. “I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Now, we want him booked and busy immediately, Hollywood. No excuses. – CT Jones