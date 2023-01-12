The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

So what’s on deck for moviegoers in 2023? Looking down the barrel of this year’s lineups, we’re seeing superhero movies; sequels; threequels; adaptations of well-known books, from a classic YA novel to a bestselling nonfiction tale of murders in a Native American community; superhero movies; new twists on old characters (like, say, Dracula’s longtime henchman); the tale of a bear on a killer drug-fueled bender; superhero movies; a few outrageous comedies; some intriguing biopics on conflicted men; and more superhero movies.



It’s not quite as dire as it sounds, however, and there are any number of reasons why we’re looking forward to catching the 34 movies we’ve singled out here over the next 12 months. (There are also a handful of upcoming films that sound equally as intriguing, from Sean Baker’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw to Steve McQueen’s WWII thriller Blitz to the Todd Haynes showbiz-romance tale May December, but it’s TBD as to whether those will actually be 2023 releases right now.) Here’s what you’ll be seeing at a theater near you — and yes, go see them in movie theaters! — this year.