The 18 Most Anticipated TV Shows of the Summer

This dramedy, about four Indigenous teenage friends growing up on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, has been one of TV’s very best, boldest, and most surprising series of the last few years. Season Two ended with the kids finally achieving their dream of going to California, though along the way they lost their car and all their money. With the big trip done, what will be the goal for the third season? Whatever it is, we assume co-creator Sterlin Harjo and this great cast and crew will keep finding ways to make us laugh and cry, occasionally at the same time.