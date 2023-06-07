The 18 Most Anticipated TV Shows of the Summer
Everything old is new again as the TV business segues from the Emmy-bait stretch of March, April, and May into the warmer and ever-so-slightly more relaxed summer months. While there’s still room for some new shows with original concepts, many of the series we’re most looking forward to in warmer weather are returning veterans, revivals, and/or spinoffs of familiar franchises. Plus, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike still going strong, and a Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike looming, who knows exactly how things will shake out.
Here are our most anticipated shows of summer 2023.
-
The Full Monty (Hulu, 6/14)
It’s been more than 25 years since The Full Monty — about six unemployed steelworkers in a dying British factory town who decide to raise money by putting on a striptease show — became a sleeper box office hit. Now, the full cast — including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, and Tom Wilkinson — has reunited for an eight-episode series that catches up with Gaz, Dave, and the rest of the gang as they deal with advancing age, their own kids becoming adults, and rapidly shifting socioeconomic mores.
-
Black Mirror (Netflix, 6/15)
Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology series has been more hit-or-miss since it moved to Netflix than it was in its first few seasons. But it’s also been four years since the most recent episode, and each year tends to bring at least one installment that will get everyone talking. Actors this time out include Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney, among many others.
-
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+, 6/15)
While all of the other recent Star Trek series have had bumpy inaugural voyages, Strange New Worlds started out great by going old-school. It abandoned the heavily serialized storytelling that dragged down early seasons of Discovery and Picard, returning to the Mission of the Week format of the original series and Next Generation. And in Anson Mount’s superhumanly empathetic Captain Christopher Pike, it offered one of the most appealing leads of any show in the franchise. The second season can’t get here quickly enough, even at Warp 5.
-
Secret Invasion (Disney+, 6/21)
The latest Marvel television show involves Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the shape-shifting Skrull aliens from Captain Marvel (including Ben Mendelsohn returning as Talos), plus several actors new to the MCU like Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. How many cameos should we expect as the Skrulls try to invade Earth by impersonating its heroes?
-
And Just Like That… (Max, 6/22)
This isn’t so much a recommendation on quality grounds as it is our admission that we just can’t look away from the hot mess that the Sex and the City sequel was in its first season. Get ready for the return of even more SATC faces, including John Corbett reprising his role as hot furniture maker Aidan, the other love of Carrie’s life, and a reported cameo by Kim Cattrall as Samantha, despite the ongoing feud between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.
-
The Bear (FX/Hulu, 6/22)
The hottest show of the summer of 2022 hopes to do it again, as we check back in on Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the gang at Chicago’s most overworked sandwich shop. Will The Bear continue to be among the most stressful things you’ve ever watched? Almost certainly. Do we want to see more immediately? Yes, chef!
-
I’m a Virgo (Amazon, 6/23)
Writer/director Boots Riley’s 2018 film Sorry to Bother You was a complete original. His first TV series sounds just as wild. Jharrel Jerome from When They See Us plays Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland. Having been raised in secret, he finally goes out into the world, having the sorts of crazy adventures you might expect from a man his size, being written by this filmmaker.
-
Hijack (Apple, 6/28)
The spirit of 24 lives on in this seven-hour limited series that plays out in real time when a flight to London is hijacked, with a slick business negotiator, played by Idris Elba, among the passengers. Can he talk his way out of trouble? Probably not without Elba having to again demonstrate his facility with on-screen violence.
-
Warrior (Max, 6/29)
Warrior, an epic about Chinese immigrants in 19th century San Francisco, came in at the very end of Cinemax’s attempt in the 2010s to build an identity as home of thrilling, efficient action shows. With Cinemax getting out of that business, it seemed like the second season would be the end for hard-punching Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and friends. But then those early episodes began performing well on what was then called HBO Max, and a belated third season was greenlit. Get ready for all the hatchet fights you can handle, people.
-
The Horror of Dolores Roach (Amazon, 7/7)
This modern-day retelling of the story of Sweeney Todd began life as a one-woman play written by Aaron Mark, who later adapted it into a popular Spotify podcast, and has now brought it to television. Justina Machado from One Day at a Time plays the title character, who returns to Washington Heights after a long prison stint, struggling to fit into the gentrified neighborhood and eventually turning violent to survive. Just don’t eat any of the meat pies, people.
-
The Afterparty (Apple, 7/12)
One of last year’s more fun new shows was this mystery series where every episode is told from a different POV, and in a different genre, than the one before. Afterparty Season Two features a mix of old characters and new ones, as Sam Richardson’s Aniq and Zoë Chao’s Zoë have to call on the help of Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner when the groom at a family wedding is found murdered. New castmembers include John Cho, Ken Jeong, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Anna Konkle, and Poppy Liu.
-
Survival of the Thickest (Netflix, 7/13)
Comedian Michelle Buteau writes and stars in this new series as a newly-single woman trying to rebuild her life, and get her career as a stylist off the ground. Buteau has always been reliably funny as both a guest star on other people’s series (like Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens) and as one of the leads on her own (like First Wives Club on BET+), but this is a chance to really show her stuff in a true star vehicle.
-
Justified: City Primeval (FX, 7/18)
Timothy Olyphant is back as sharp-shooting U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens — aka the hero of one of the most purely entertaining dramas of the last 20 years — in a new adventure, in a new city. In an adaptation of one of Raylan creator Elmore Leonard’s best books, our Stetson-wearing hero finds himself in Detroit, on the trail of “Oklahoma wildman” Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook from Narcos), with a supporting cast that includes Aunjanue Ellis, Adelaide Clemens, and Vondie Curtis-Hall, among many others.
-
Minx (7/21, Starz)
When Warner Bros. Discovery boss Davd Zaslav began dumping pre-existing series from what was then called HBO Max, one of the casualties was this charming comedy about a pornographer (Jake Johnson) and a reporter (Ophelia Lovibond) teaming up in the early Seventies to create a feminist skin mag. The majority of the second season had already been filmed when the axe fell, and Starz swooped in to allow production to finish, and to provide a new home for the series.
-
Futurama (Hulu, 7/24)
Appropriately enough for a show whose protagonist spent 1000 years in suspended animation, Matt Groening’s animated sci-fi comedy has been through a few very long hiatus periods. Fox canceled it in 2003, after four seasons had aired. Several years later, a quartet of straight-to-video films were produced that Comedy Central later re-edited into a fifth season. A sixth and seventh season aired on Comedy Central from 2010 through 2013, and then Philip Fry and the gang went dormant again for another decade, before being revived for yet another run on Hulu. We’re just glad to be able to see Bender, Leela, and, especially, Dr. Zoidberg again.
-
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu, 8/2)
This dramedy, about four Indigenous teenage friends growing up on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, has been one of TV’s very best, boldest, and most surprising series of the last few years. Season Two ended with the kids finally achieving their dream of going to California, though along the way they lost their car and all their money. With the big trip done, what will be the goal for the third season? Whatever it is, we assume co-creator Sterlin Harjo and this great cast and crew will keep finding ways to make us laugh and cry, occasionally at the same time.
-
Heartstopper (Netflix, 8/3)
In the spring of 2022, Netflix had one of its biggest word-of-mouth hits in a while with this adaptation of Alice Oseman’s YA graphic novel about gay British teen Charlie (Joe Locke) falling for seemingly straight classmate Nick (Kit Connor), only for Nick to realize that he’s bi, and that he likes Charlie as much as Charlie likes him. Can the two of them continue to survive the clashes of their respective friend groups, and the other complications inherent to the genre? Will the show continue to give its audience all the feels? Bet yes on both of those.
-
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu, 8/8)
The premise of the acclaimed comedy’s third season was set up at the end of its second, as we saw Steve Martin’s Charles and Martin Short’s Oliver were part of a new Broadway play where one of Charles’ co-stars — played by Paul Rudd — dropped dead mid-performance. It’ll be the first time Charles, Oliver, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel will be dealing with a murder not in their apartment building, and the new season will also feature Meryl Streep (aka the best part of the mostly messy second season of Big Little Lies).
-
-
-
-
